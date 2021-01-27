13th National Congress
tin tức về 13th National Congress mới nhất
icon
Foreign reporters who could not come to Vietnam to cover the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) due to the COVID-19 pandemic have praised the country’s initiative to allow their online coverage.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
24/01/2021
Russia’s “Multi-polar world” magazine has run an article by journalist Pavel Vinogradov highlighting the context and significance of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam to socio-political life in Vietnam.