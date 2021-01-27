 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vụ án Nhật Cường và cựu Chủ tịch Hà Nội Nguyễn Đức Chung
#100 Ngày đầu của Tân Tổng thống Joe Biden
#Cơn biến động của đào rừng Tết Tân Sửu 2021
#Táo Quân 2021
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Băng tuyết xuất hiện nhiều nơi ở miền Bắc
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/01/2021 09:56:00 (GMT +7)

tag
 

13th National Congress

tin tức về 13th National Congress mới nhất

Online coverage of Party Congress excellent opportunity for foreign reportersicon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Online coverage of Party Congress excellent opportunity for foreign reporters

Foreign reporters who could not come to Vietnam to cover the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) due to the COVID-19 pandemic have praised the country’s initiative to allow their online coverage.
 
Czech media spotlights Vietnam’s rising position, achievements

Czech media spotlights Vietnam’s rising position, achievements

icon27/01/20210
Press release on opening session of 13th National Party Congress

Press release on opening session of 13th National Party Congress

icon26/01/20210
Foreign media highlight significance of 13th National Party Congress to Vietnamicon

Foreign media highlight significance of 13th National Party Congress to Vietnam

VIETNAM & WORLD
24/01/2021
Russia’s “Multi-polar world” magazine has run an article by journalist Pavel Vinogradov highlighting the context and significance of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam to socio-political life in Vietnam. ​
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 