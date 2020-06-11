Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 12/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

15/06/2020 09:52:51 (GMT +7)

tag
 

14th National Assembly

tin tức về 14th National Assembly mới nhất

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth sessionicon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

 
NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council

icon11/06/20200
NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour

icon08/06/20200
Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussionicon

Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion

POLITICS
21/05/2020

The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.

11 laws, codes adopted at National Assembly 8th sessionicon

11 laws, codes adopted at National Assembly 8th session

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debateicon

Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debate

POLITICS
13/11/2019

The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 