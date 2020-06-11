14th National Assembly
The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.
21/05/2020
The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.
28/11/2019
Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
13/11/2019
The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.