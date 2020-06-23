Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
36th ASEAN Summit

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable communityicon
AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community

Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26, 

 
ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted

ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted

ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues

ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FMicon

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM

POLITICS
23/06/2020

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costsicon

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs

POLITICS
23/06/2020

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summiticon

Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
17/05/2020

The ASEAN 2020 National Committee convened its fifth meeting in Hanoi on May 15, focusing on preparations for the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employmenticon

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment

POLITICS
15/05/2020

Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summiticon

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit

POLITICS
18/03/2020

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 
