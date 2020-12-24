5G technology
tin tức về 5G technology mới nhất
icon
Until now, the three largest mobile network providers in Vietnam, namely Viettel, VinaPhone, and MobiFone, have all piloted 5G technology commercially in the two major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC).
icon FEATURE
23/10/2020
A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/10/2020
While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2020
Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/02/2020
Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019
As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises have officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019
As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap in a recent seminar.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019
Leading technological corporations in the world predict that in the near future, the number of 5G subscribers will soak impressively.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
A study on the 5G market in Southeast Asia found that Vietnamese mobile network operators could increase their revenue by $300 million a year, commencing from 2025, by providing 5G services.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/10/2019
The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to a Cisco Vietnam’s report on 5G in Southeast Asia.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019
The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to technology conglomerate Cisco Vietnam.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019
The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)’s branch in Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to pilot the fifth generation (5G) technology from September 2019 to May 2020.