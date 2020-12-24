 
5G technology

tin tức về 5G technology mới nhất

Vietnam offering 5G free of charge in many locationsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT24/12/20200

Vietnam offering 5G free of charge in many locations

Until now, the three largest mobile network providers in Vietnam, namely Viettel, VinaPhone, and MobiFone, have all piloted 5G technology commercially in the two major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC).
 
Vietnam destined to take the lead in commercial 5G technology

Vietnam destined to take the lead in commercial 5G technology

icon19/12/20200
Vietnam ready to commercialize 5G by 2021

Vietnam ready to commercialize 5G by 2021

icon01/12/20200
Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the worldicon

Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world

FEATURE
23/10/2020
A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.
Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the worldicon

Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/10/2020
While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnamicon

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2020
Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 
Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipmenticon

Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/02/2020
Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.
Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technologyicon

Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019
As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises have officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap.
Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technologyicon

Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019
As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap in a recent seminar.
5G technology slowly showing potential in Vietnamicon

5G technology slowly showing potential in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019
Leading technological corporations in the world predict that in the near future, the number of 5G subscribers will soak impressively.
Vietnamese network operators could earn millions of dollars from 5Gicon

Vietnamese network operators could earn millions of dollars from 5G

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
A study on the 5G market in Southeast Asia found that Vietnamese mobile network operators could increase their revenue by $300 million a year, commencing from 2025, by providing 5G services.
5G subscribers in Vietnam to hit 6.3 million by 2025: Ciscoicon

5G subscribers in Vietnam to hit 6.3 million by 2025: Cisco

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/10/2019
The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to a  Cisco Vietnam’s report on 5G in Southeast Asia. 
5G subscriptions in Vietnam likely to hit 6.3 million by 2025icon

5G subscriptions in Vietnam likely to hit 6.3 million by 2025

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019
The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to technology conglomerate Cisco Vietnam.
HCM City to begin 5G rollout next monthicon

HCM City to begin 5G rollout next month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019
The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)’s branch in Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to pilot the fifth generation (5G) technology from September 2019 to May 2020.  
 
 
