Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.
icon SOCIETY
07/04/2020
A lecturer of Banking University of HCM City has died after reportedly falling from 14th floor of an apartment building in HCM City.
icon SOCIETY
30/03/2020
Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.
icon SOCIETY
20/02/2020
Officials say the container came off its hinges after one of the wheels of the truck had a puncture.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
A Canadian tourist drowned while swimming at a beach in Quang Nam Province.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
A car suddenly exploded when it was running through the central province of Quang Nam, killing two people.
icon SOCIETY
20/12/2019
Two people were killed and another injured in a foundation pit collapse in Chu Pah District, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Thursday.
icon SOCIETY
03/12/2019
Many planes have recently had their tyres damaged after landing at the Noi Bai Airport.
icon SOCIETY
21/11/2019
Danger is everywhere even when you think you are keeping a watchful eye.
icon VIDEO
29/10/2019
The Law on Preventing Alcohol’s Harmful Effect will take effect at the beginning of next year. There will be radical changes which will ultimately save lives, but can those changes be made?
icon SOCIETY
09/10/2019
One passenger was killed and four others seriously injured when a sleeper bus overturned in central Hà Tinh Province’s Son Trung Commune.
icon SOCIETY
23/09/2019
Passengers on a coach in the southern province of Binh Duong were stuck on board for almost eight hours on Sunday after an accident.
icon SOCIETY
09/08/2019
A man has died after a tree fell onto his motorbike when he was driving on Hanoi's Tran Dang Ninh Road on Friday.
icon SOCIETY
17/07/2019
Four students drowned while swimming in the Da River in Phu Tho Province on July 16 according to local authorities.