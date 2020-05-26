Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VirusCorona
accident

tin tức về accident mới nhất

Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tumicon
SOCIETY26/05/20200

Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

 
Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai

icon15/05/20200
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream

icon07/05/20200
HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th flooricon

HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor

SOCIETY
07/04/2020

A lecturer of Banking University of HCM City has died after reportedly falling from 14th floor of an apartment building in HCM City.

Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drownicon

Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown

SOCIETY
30/03/2020

Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

Container slides off truck killing 19 in India freak accidenticon

Container slides off truck killing 19 in India freak accident

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

Officials say the container came off its hinges after one of the wheels of the truck had a puncture.

Canadian tourist drowned in Quang Namicon

Canadian tourist drowned in Quang Nam

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

A Canadian tourist drowned while swimming at a beach in Quang Nam Province.

Car suddenly explodes in Quang Nam, killing twoicon

Car suddenly explodes in Quang Nam, killing two

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

A car suddenly exploded when it was running through the central province of Quang Nam, killing two people. 

Two killed, one injured in Gia Lai foundation pit collapseicon

Two killed, one injured in Gia Lai foundation pit collapse

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

Two people were killed and another injured in a foundation pit collapse in Chu Pah District, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Thursday.

Noi Bai Airport investigates aircraft tyre scratchesicon

Noi Bai Airport investigates aircraft tyre scratches

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Many planes have recently had their tyres damaged after landing at the Noi Bai Airport.

Keep your head on a swivelicon

Keep your head on a swivel

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Danger is everywhere even when you think you are keeping a watchful eye.

Solving the problem of drink driving needs stronger efforticon

Solving the problem of drink driving needs stronger effort

VIDEO
29/10/2019

The Law on Preventing Alcohol’s Harmful Effect will take effect at the beginning of next year. There will be radical changes which will ultimately save lives, but can those changes be made?

One dead and four injured after sleeper bus overturnsicon

One dead and four injured after sleeper bus overturns

SOCIETY
09/10/2019

One passenger was killed and four others seriously injured when a sleeper bus overturned in central Hà Tinh Province’s Son Trung Commune.

Passengers stuck on bus for almost 8 hours after crashicon

Passengers stuck on bus for almost 8 hours after crash

SOCIETY
23/09/2019

Passengers on a coach in the southern province of Binh Duong were stuck on board for almost eight hours on Sunday after an accident.

One killed by fallen tree in Hanoiicon

One killed by fallen tree in Hanoi

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

A man has died after a tree fell onto his motorbike when he was driving on Hanoi's Tran Dang Ninh Road on Friday.

Four students drown in Da Rivericon

Four students drown in Da River

SOCIETY
17/07/2019

Four students drowned while swimming in the Da River in Phu Tho Province on July 16 according to local authorities.

 
 
