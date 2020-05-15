Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
accidents

tin tức về accidents mới nhất

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
15/05/2020

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

 
Debates over daytime running light returns

Debates over daytime running light returns

14/05/2020
Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi

Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi

07/05/2020
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race

SOCIETY
03/04/2020

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Two injured in canoe blaze in Nha Trang Bay

Two injured in canoe blaze in Nha Trang Bay

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

A large fire broke out at 9:15 a.m, August 26, on a canoe in Nha Trang Bay in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, injuring two people.

Head-on collision kills four, injures 38

Head-on collision kills four, injures 38

SOCIETY
17/06/2019

At least four people were killed and 38 passengers injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a truck early this morning, June 17, in the northern province of Hoa Binh.

One dead, six unconscious after power generator incident in HCM City

One dead, six unconscious after power generator incident in HCM City

SOCIETY
13/06/2019

A 11-year-old girl died while her grandmother and five cousins were found unconscious while sleeping HCM City, according to local police who said that they might have been suffocated by a power generator.

 
 
