Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.
03/04/2020
Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.
27/08/2019
A large fire broke out at 9:15 a.m, August 26, on a canoe in Nha Trang Bay in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, injuring two people.
17/06/2019
At least four people were killed and 38 passengers injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a truck early this morning, June 17, in the northern province of Hoa Binh.
13/06/2019
A 11-year-old girl died while her grandmother and five cousins were found unconscious while sleeping HCM City, according to local police who said that they might have been suffocated by a power generator.