acute respiratory disease
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son signed a decision issuing diagnosis and treatment guidelines for the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
25/02/2020
Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 which started to hit the world earlier this year.
20/02/2020
Singapore on February 18 announced a financial package worth 6.4 billion SGD (4.6 billion USD) to address economic impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
20/02/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will devise suitable training programmes for national football teams in the coming time as many activities have been rescheduled due to COVID-19, said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.
17/02/2020
Health of the three-month-old baby contracting the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is improving, a health official has said.
17/02/2020
The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by COVID-19 has resulted in a 20% drop in the number of the passenger flying via Vietnamese airports as compared to the same time last year, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.
17/02/2020
Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.
15/02/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on February 14 affirmed that the 2019-2020 academic year will end later amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
12/02/2020
The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on February 11 said there is no infection with NCoV in the province during 14 days after the arrival of Diamond Princess cruise ship at Chan May port on January 27.
10/02/2020
The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of coronavirus (nCoV).
10/02/2020
Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
08/02/2020
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to coronavirus (nCoV).
07/02/2020
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.
07/02/2020
Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
06/02/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced that it has asked its relevant authorities to grant licenses to a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in China and Chinese citizens in Vietnam back to their respective countries.
05/02/2020
Vietnam’s exports are forecast to plunge in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
02/02/2020
The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended postponing or cancelling traditional festivals which are yet to start, and for those which already began in the face of the threat of coronavirus.
02/02/2020
Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.