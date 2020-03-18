Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 27/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/03/2020 00:04:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

acute respiratory disease

tin tức về acute respiratory disease mới nhất

New guidelines on COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment issuedicon
SOCIETY9 giờ trước0

New guidelines on COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment issued

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son signed a decision issuing diagnosis and treatment guidelines for the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

 
More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19

icon18/03/20200
HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment

HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment

icon18/03/20200
Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 which started to hit the world earlier this year.

Singapore to spend US$4.6 billion to fight virusicon

Singapore to spend US$4.6 billion to fight virus

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

Singapore on February 18 announced a financial package worth 6.4 billion SGD (4.6 billion USD) to address economic impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Activities of national football teams to be rescheduled due to COVID-19icon

Activities of national football teams to be rescheduled due to COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will devise suitable training programmes for national football teams in the coming time as many activities have been rescheduled due to COVID-19, said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.

Baby with COVID-19 shows health improvement: officialicon

Baby with COVID-19 shows health improvement: official

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Health of the three-month-old baby contracting the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is improving, a health official has said.

Air travel falls 20 percent on COVID-19 outbreak: authorityicon

Air travel falls 20 percent on COVID-19 outbreak: authority

TRAVEL
17/02/2020

The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by COVID-19 has resulted in a 20% drop in the number of the passenger flying via Vietnamese airports as compared to the same time last year, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.

Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19icon

Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.

Minister: academic year to end later due to COVID-19 outbreakicon

Minister: academic year to end later due to COVID-19 outbreak

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on February 14 affirmed that the 2019-2020 academic year will end later amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thua Thien-Hue: No nCoV infection 14 days after visit of Diamond Princess cruiseicon

Thua Thien-Hue: No nCoV infection 14 days after visit of Diamond Princess cruise

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on February 11 said there is no infection with NCoV in the province during 14 days after the arrival of Diamond Princess cruise ship at Chan May port on January 27.

nCoV forces National Tourism Year 2020 launch postponementicon

nCoV forces National Tourism Year 2020 launch postponement

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of coronavirus (nCoV).

Vietnam brings 30 citizens home from Wuhanicon

Vietnam brings 30 citizens home from Wuhan

PHOTOS
10/02/2020

Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identificationicon

Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identification

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to coronavirus (nCoV).

Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreakicon

Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
07/02/2020

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Flights licensed to bring Vietnamese, Chinese citizens backicon

Flights licensed to bring Vietnamese, Chinese citizens back

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced that it has asked its relevant authorities to grant licenses to a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in China and Chinese citizens in Vietnam back to their respective countries.

Vietnam’s exports forecast to plunge in Q1icon

Vietnam’s exports forecast to plunge in Q1

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Vietnam’s exports are forecast to plunge in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Festivals may be cancelled due to coronavirus threaticon

Festivals may be cancelled due to coronavirus threat

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended postponing or cancelling traditional festivals which are yet to start, and for those which already began in the face of the threat of coronavirus.

Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PMicon

Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PM

POLITICS
02/02/2020

Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 