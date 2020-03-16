Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ADB

tin tức về ADB mới nhất

Economy growing against the flowicon
BUSINESS16/03/20200

Economy growing against the flow

Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations

 
ADB: COVID-19 impact cost 0.41 percent of Vietnam’s GDP

ADB: COVID-19 impact cost 0.41 percent of Vietnam’s GDP

icon09/03/20200
Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

icon04/03/20200
Vietnam's PM orders ministries to study US$110 billion infrastructure investment projectionicon

Vietnam's PM orders ministries to study US$110 billion infrastructure investment projection

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

An ADB expert's projection that Vietnam will need to invest US$110 billion in infrastructure development between 2021 and 2025 has led PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to order relevant ministries to look into it in earnest.

ADB offers extra funding for Vietnam to cope with coronavirusicon

ADB offers extra funding for Vietnam to cope with coronavirus

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an extra US$2 million in aid to help Vietnam and other developing countries in the Asia–Pacific region to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam needs new approaches to fund development: ADB experticon

Vietnam needs new approaches to fund development: ADB expert

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

As Vietnam is estimated to need an average of US$210 billion for infrastructure per year through 2030 to meet its development targets, an ADB expert suggested the country should adopt new approaches to get the huge capital.

Vietnam government pushes for new ODA policyicon

Vietnam government pushes for new ODA policy

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

A draft decree on ODA is expected to address pending issues and obstacles existed in the current regulations.

ADB's fund helps combat the spread of the novel coronavirusicon

ADB's fund helps combat the spread of the novel coronavirus

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $2 million in new funding to support efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninhicon

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.

ADB agrees US$38M finance package to solar power project in Vietnamicon

ADB agrees US$38M finance package to solar power project in Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

The project will serve the energy demand of residents and businesses of Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding areas.

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnamicon

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.

ADB trims growth forecasts as Asia's biggest economies slowicon

ADB trims growth forecasts as Asia's biggest economies slow

BUSINESS
11/12/2019

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has trimmed its forecasts for economic growth in developing Asia this year and next year as growth inChina and India is weighed down by both external and domestic factors.

Vietnamese Deputy PM addresses conference on anti-corruption initiativeicon

Vietnamese Deputy PM addresses conference on anti-corruption initiative

POLITICS
07/12/2019

 Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh delivered a keynote speech at a high-level session of the 10th Regional Conference of the Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on December 6.

VN bond market reaches US$55 billion in nine monthsicon

VN bond market reaches US$55 billion in nine months

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam continued to have the smallest local currency (LCY) bond market in emerging East Asia, with outstanding bonds of VND1.2777 quadrillion (US$55.1 billion) at the end of September.

Vietnam’s bond market grows 1.9% in Jan-Sep, reaching US$55 billionicon

Vietnam’s bond market grows 1.9% in Jan-Sep, reaching US$55 billion

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

This expansion was due mainly to a 4% on-quarter growth in government bonds to US$51 billion as the central bank increased issuance of bills.

ADB expert identifies ways to make HCMC a financial hubicon

ADB expert identifies ways to make HCMC a financial hub

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

An expert at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recommended several ways to help transform HCMC into a financial center.

Building credit: How SOEs can get foreign financing for infrastructureicon

Building credit: How SOEs can get foreign financing for infrastructure

FEATURE
08/11/2019

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) face unique challenges when it comes to attracting foreign financing for infrastructure projects. But there are solutions.

To develop Vietnam's supporting industriesicon

To develop Vietnam's supporting industries

BUSINESS
04/11/2019

The supporting industries are having fresh opportunities amid the inflow of foreign capital and orders into Vietnam. However, local enterprises have to overcome multiple challenges to be able to take advantage of such opportunities.

ADB calls for modern marketing infrastructure in Vietnamicon

ADB calls for modern marketing infrastructure in Vietnam

BUSINESS
31/10/2019

Experts at the Asian Development Bank have suggested a number of short- and long-term measures to improve agricultural wholesale markets in Vietnam, and thus help develop more efficient production and marketing systems.

Markers for a structured law on public-private partnershipsicon

Markers for a structured law on public-private partnerships

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Vietnam is boosting attraction of investment through public-private partnerships. 

 
 
