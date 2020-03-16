ADB
tin tức về ADB mới nhất
icon
Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2020
An ADB expert's projection that Vietnam will need to invest US$110 billion in infrastructure development between 2021 and 2025 has led PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to order relevant ministries to look into it in earnest.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an extra US$2 million in aid to help Vietnam and other developing countries in the Asia–Pacific region to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
icon BUSINESS
26/02/2020
As Vietnam is estimated to need an average of US$210 billion for infrastructure per year through 2030 to meet its development targets, an ADB expert suggested the country should adopt new approaches to get the huge capital.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
A draft decree on ODA is expected to address pending issues and obstacles existed in the current regulations.
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $2 million in new funding to support efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon BUSINESS
29/01/2020
The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.
icon BUSINESS
24/01/2020
The project will serve the energy demand of residents and businesses of Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding areas.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.
icon BUSINESS
11/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has trimmed its forecasts for economic growth in developing Asia this year and next year as growth inChina and India is weighed down by both external and domestic factors.
icon POLITICS
07/12/2019
Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh delivered a keynote speech at a high-level session of the 10th Regional Conference of the Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on December 6.
icon BUSINESS
25/11/2019
Vietnam continued to have the smallest local currency (LCY) bond market in emerging East Asia, with outstanding bonds of VND1.2777 quadrillion (US$55.1 billion) at the end of September.
icon BUSINESS
20/11/2019
This expansion was due mainly to a 4% on-quarter growth in government bonds to US$51 billion as the central bank increased issuance of bills.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
An expert at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recommended several ways to help transform HCMC into a financial center.
icon FEATURE
08/11/2019
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) face unique challenges when it comes to attracting foreign financing for infrastructure projects. But there are solutions.
icon BUSINESS
04/11/2019
The supporting industries are having fresh opportunities amid the inflow of foreign capital and orders into Vietnam. However, local enterprises have to overcome multiple challenges to be able to take advantage of such opportunities.
icon BUSINESS
31/10/2019
Experts at the Asian Development Bank have suggested a number of short- and long-term measures to improve agricultural wholesale markets in Vietnam, and thus help develop more efficient production and marketing systems.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
Vietnam is boosting attraction of investment through public-private partnerships.