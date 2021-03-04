 
administrative reform

tin tức về administrative reform mới nhất

Administrative reform: Personnel is the key
04/03/2021

Administrative reform: Personnel is the key

Another cycle of state administrative reform is coming. This is the time to review the results of the administrative reform program in the 2011-2020 period and set the orientation for the next decade.
 
Minister of Home Affairs: successor will do better than me

Minister of Home Affairs: successor will do better than me

27/02/2021
Silent, painful reforms of the tax sector show positive results

Silent, painful reforms of the tax sector show positive results

23/12/2020
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government

POLITICS
08/11/2020
Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

POLITICS
14/10/2020
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham

Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham

BUSINESS
01/07/2020
 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.  
Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year

Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year

POLITICS
05/06/2020
The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.
Gov't to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth

BUSINESS
01/06/2020
The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.
PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreak

PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreak

POLITICS
06/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked departments and agencies to immediately take measures to mitigate economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, during the government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on February 5.
VN government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020

VN government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020

POLITICS
02/01/2020
The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.
Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform

Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform

POLITICS
13/12/2019
The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.
Administrative reform efforts to contribute to ensuring human rights

Administrative reform efforts to contribute to ensuring human rights

SOCIETY
13/12/2019
When it comes to efforts to ensure human rights in Vietnam, the positive changes in administrative procedure reform must be mentioned.  
Natural Resources-Environment Ministry gains progress in administrative reform: officials

Natural Resources-Environment Ministry gains progress in administrative reform: officials

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/11/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has made strides in administrative reform, shown by the reduction of time spent on processing administrative procedures in the field of environment, officials have said.
Two decades of historical admin reform for business operations

Two decades of historical admin reform for business operations

BUSINESS
30/11/2019
The Law on Enterprises has undergone amendments since the first incarnation 20 years ago, which impacted the change in business freedom and contributed to a fair, and non-discriminatory business environment. 
Vietnam, UK step up cooperation in administrative reform

Vietnam, UK step up cooperation in administrative reform

POLITICS
29/08/2019
The Government Office signed an MoU on administrative reform cooperation with the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Hanoi on August 28.  
HCM City reviews people's satisfaction of administrative reform

HCM City reviews people’s satisfaction of administrative reform

SOCIETY
12/04/2019
The pilot survey of satisfaction of local people and organizations for the administrative reform work in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018 was reviewed at a conference held by the municipal chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on April 11.  
 
 
