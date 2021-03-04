administrative reform
Another cycle of state administrative reform is coming. This is the time to review the results of the administrative reform program in the 2011-2020 period and set the orientation for the next decade.
POLITICS
08/11/2020
Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.
POLITICS
14/10/2020
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
BUSINESS
01/07/2020
Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.
POLITICS
05/06/2020
The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.
BUSINESS
01/06/2020
The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.
POLITICS
06/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked departments and agencies to immediately take measures to mitigate economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, during the government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on February 5.
POLITICS
02/01/2020
The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.
POLITICS
13/12/2019
The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.
SOCIETY
13/12/2019
When it comes to efforts to ensure human rights in Vietnam, the positive changes in administrative procedure reform must be mentioned.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/11/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has made strides in administrative reform, shown by the reduction of time spent on processing administrative procedures in the field of environment, officials have said.
BUSINESS
30/11/2019
The Law on Enterprises has undergone amendments since the first incarnation 20 years ago, which impacted the change in business freedom and contributed to a fair, and non-discriminatory business environment.
POLITICS
29/08/2019
The Government Office signed an MoU on administrative reform cooperation with the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Hanoi on August 28.
SOCIETY
12/04/2019
The pilot survey of satisfaction of local people and organizations for the administrative reform work in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018 was reviewed at a conference held by the municipal chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on April 11.