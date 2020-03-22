Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:29:57 (GMT +7)

tag
 

AFC

tin tức về AFC mới nhất

Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnamicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS22/03/20200

Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam

With the number of teams competing in the Women’s Asian Cup finals set to increase from 8 to 12, the Vietnamese women’s football team will enjoy a greater chance of qualifying for future tournaments.

 
HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams

icon20/03/20200
Tuyển Việt Nam: Chờ thầy Park biến gian nan thành thời cơ

Tuyển Việt Nam: Chờ thầy Park biến gian nan thành thời cơ

icon12/03/20200
COVID-19 fears cause AFC Futsal Championship 2020 to be pushed backicon

COVID-19 fears cause AFC Futsal Championship 2020 to be pushed back

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/03/2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to postpone the upcoming AFC Futsal Championship 2020 as a result of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnamese clubs move ahead of Australian sides in latest AFC rankingsicon

Vietnamese clubs move ahead of Australian sides in latest AFC rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020

The latest Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings have seen Vietnamese men’s football clubs move one place higher than their 2019 rankings with 28.168 points, surpassing Australian teams in the process, according to FootyRankings.

Striker Cong Phuong hailed after stellar AFC Cup performanceicon

Striker Cong Phuong hailed after stellar AFC Cup performance

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

Renowned sporting website Live Sport Asia has published an article titled “The return of the king: Cong Phuong on the way to redo his career in Vietnam”.

HLV Park Hang Seo nói sự thật về án phạt của AFCicon

HLV Park Hang Seo nói sự thật về án phạt của AFC

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
13/02/2020

 - HLV Park Hang Seo không hài lòng về án phạt thiếu cơ sở của Liên đoàn bóng đá châu Á (AFC) sau trận chung kết SEA Games 30. 

Thái Lan đồng cảm thầy Park, Indonesia mỉa maiicon

Thái Lan đồng cảm thầy Park, Indonesia mỉa mai

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
12/02/2020

 - Báo Thái đồng cảm với HLV Park Hang Seo, trong khi truyền thông Indonesia mỉa mai ông thầy người Hàn Quốc và Việt Nam.

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020icon

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.

Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red cardicon

Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red card

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined $5,000 and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020icon

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Thầy Park bị phạt, AFC đùa quá lố rồi!icon

Thầy Park bị phạt, AFC đùa quá lố rồi!

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
12/02/2020

 - AFC ra án phạt với HLV Park Hang Seo, như một trò đùa khi tuyển Việt Nam chuẩn bị cho vòng loại World Cup 2022.

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virusicon

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)'s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Hai CLB Việt Nam được đổi lịch AFC Cup để “né” Coronaicon

Hai CLB Việt Nam được đổi lịch AFC Cup để “né” Corona

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
05/02/2020

 - Đại dịch Corona không chỉ ảnh hưởng tới các giải đấu quốc nội mà còn đảo lộn lịch đấu của CLB TPHCM và Than Quảng Ninh ở AFC Cup 2020.

AFC delays 2020 AFC Futsal Championshipicon

AFC delays 2020 AFC Futsal Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 will be postponed due to the deadly coronavirus.

Hanoi named among best in the regionicon

Hanoi named among best in the region

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/02/2020

Hanoi FC is one of the best six teams in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asiaicon

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnam gears up to compete in finals of AFC Futsal Championship 2020icon

Vietnam gears up to compete in finals of AFC Futsal Championship 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Gathering together on January 26, the head coach of Vietnam’s national futsal team Pham Minh Giang has been preparing his team for the upcoming 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals which will take place in Turkmenistan.

Vietnam’s U23s placed in 13th according to AFC U23 Championship rankingsicon

Vietnam’s U23s placed in 13th according to AFC U23 Championship rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has posted their most recent rankings following the conclusion of the group stages of the AFC U23 Championship with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next monthicon

Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next month

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020

Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 