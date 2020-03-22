AFC
With the number of teams competing in the Women’s Asian Cup finals set to increase from 8 to 12, the Vietnamese women’s football team will enjoy a greater chance of qualifying for future tournaments.
07/03/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to postpone the upcoming AFC Futsal Championship 2020 as a result of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
29/02/2020
The latest Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings have seen Vietnamese men’s football clubs move one place higher than their 2019 rankings with 28.168 points, surpassing Australian teams in the process, according to FootyRankings.
28/02/2020
Renowned sporting website Live Sport Asia has published an article titled “The return of the king: Cong Phuong on the way to redo his career in Vietnam”.
13/02/2020
- HLV Park Hang Seo không hài lòng về án phạt thiếu cơ sở của Liên đoàn bóng đá châu Á (AFC) sau trận chung kết SEA Games 30.
12/02/2020
- Báo Thái đồng cảm với HLV Park Hang Seo, trong khi truyền thông Indonesia mỉa mai ông thầy người Hàn Quốc và Việt Nam.
12/02/2020
Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.
12/02/2020
Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined $5,000 and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.
12/02/2020
HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
12/02/2020
- AFC ra án phạt với HLV Park Hang Seo, như một trò đùa khi tuyển Việt Nam chuẩn bị cho vòng loại World Cup 2022.
08/02/2020
Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)'s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
05/02/2020
- Đại dịch Corona không chỉ ảnh hưởng tới các giải đấu quốc nội mà còn đảo lộn lịch đấu của CLB TPHCM và Than Quảng Ninh ở AFC Cup 2020.
04/02/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 will be postponed due to the deadly coronavirus.
03/02/2020
Hanoi FC is one of the best six teams in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
02/02/2020
Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
02/02/2020
Gathering together on January 26, the head coach of Vietnam’s national futsal team Pham Minh Giang has been preparing his team for the upcoming 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals which will take place in Turkmenistan.
18/01/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has posted their most recent rankings following the conclusion of the group stages of the AFC U23 Championship with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals.
16/01/2020
Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).