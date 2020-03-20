Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemicicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.

 
AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled

AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled

icon18/03/20200
AFF Cup không hoãn, thầy Park có thể nở nụ cười

AFF Cup không hoãn, thầy Park có thể nở nụ cười

icon17/03/20200
Striker Duc announces international retirement at 34icon

Striker Duc announces international retirement at 34

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

Striker Nguyen Anh Duc played his final match for the national team when Vietnam drew with Thailand on Tuesday night in Hanoi.

“Vietnamese football is developing vigorously” – AFF Presidenticon

“Vietnamese football is developing vigorously” – AFF President

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019

FIFA Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström expressed his recognition of the clear progress of Southeast Asian football, especially Vietnamese football.

Vietnam need to improve as Malaysia are strongericon

Vietnam need to improve as Malaysia are stronger

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/09/2019

National football coach Park Hang-seo believes Malaysia have improved greatly recently, and his team need luck on their side when the two teams meet in the next 2020 World Cup qualifier.

Vietnam are ready to take King's Cupicon

Vietnam are ready to take King's Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/06/2019

Vietnam held their first training in Buriram, Thailand, ahead of the King's Cup yesterday with the team in a buoyant mood and ready for the tournament.

 
 
