AFF Cup
tin tức về AFF Cup mới nhất
Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.
21/11/2019
Striker Nguyen Anh Duc played his final match for the national team when Vietnam drew with Thailand on Tuesday night in Hanoi.
10/11/2019
FIFA Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström expressed his recognition of the clear progress of Southeast Asian football, especially Vietnamese football.
24/09/2019
National football coach Park Hang-seo believes Malaysia have improved greatly recently, and his team need luck on their side when the two teams meet in the next 2020 World Cup qualifier.
04/06/2019
Vietnam held their first training in Buriram, Thailand, ahead of the King's Cup yesterday with the team in a buoyant mood and ready for the tournament.