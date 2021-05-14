agent orange
tin tức về agent orange mới nhất
The Swiss Party of Labour has expressed its solidarity with Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga and all Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims of Vietnam after a French court rejected Nga’s lawsuit seeking justice for the victims.
12/05/2021
The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange has affirmed it will provide support to Tran To Nga to continue her lawsuit against US firms that manufactured the toxic AO defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.
26/01/2021
Significant attention has been paid to a hearing on January 25 for a trial brought by Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga against the US companies that provided the chemical toxins used by the US Army in the war in Vietnam.
14/01/2021
Fifty years ago the US stopped spraying Agent Orange (AO) through Vietnam, however, people still suffer from severe hereditary defects to this day, wrote a recent article published by German daily newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau (FR).
12/07/2020
Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the VNA.
16/12/2019
A birth defect caused by Agent Orange has limited Nguyen Duy Hoc’s motor skills, but he hasn’t let that hold him back and has spent 12 years helping others go to school and have a place to live.
27/08/2019
A Japanese researcher has just announced a project on training Vietnamese health workers in addressing problems related to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin chemical that was sprayed on the country during the war.
13/08/2019
The war has been over for a long time, but the Agent Orange disaster still exists, affecting life and health of many Vietnamese generations. Relieving the lingering pain is a shared responsibility of the whole community.
11/08/2019
It was on August 10, 1961, that the US military first sprayed Agent Orange in Vietnam. 58 years have passed, yet the tragic legacy left behind by the toxic defoliant remains indelible.