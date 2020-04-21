AGORA Images
tin tức về AGORA Images mới nhất
icon
Local photographer @tuan1368 has been named as the overall winner of the #Sport2020 contest to find the world’s best sports photo, as launched by app Agora.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019
A range of images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images and are set to progress to the competition’s final round.
icon PHOTOS
02/10/2019
Two images taken by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the Top 50 of the #Travel2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images and will progress to the competition’s final round.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2019
Two images taken by Vietnamese photographs have been selected to be among the Top 50 photos which will progress to the final round of the #Women2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/08/2019
A photograph titled “Forever in Love” which was taken by Ngo Van Diep of Vietnam has been named among the top 50 best photos which will progress to the final round of the #Love2019 contest launched by Agora Images.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019
Four pieces by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the top 50 best photos which will enter the final round of the ‘Work’ category of the ongoing AGORA Images photo contest.