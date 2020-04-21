Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

04/05/2020 00:31:41 (GMT +7)

tag
 

AGORA Images

tin tức về AGORA Images mới nhất

Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS21/04/20200

Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020

Local photographer @tuan1368 has been named as the overall winner of the #Sport2020 contest to find the world’s best sports photo, as launched by app Agora.

 
Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images

Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images

icon14/04/20200
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images

icon09/04/20200
VN photographers into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 contest of AGORA Imagesicon

VN photographers into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 contest of AGORA Images

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

A range of images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images and are set to progress to the competition’s final round.

Local photographers make Top 50 of AGORA Images’ #Travel2019icon

Local photographers make Top 50 of AGORA Images’ #Travel2019

PHOTOS
02/10/2019

Two images taken by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the Top 50 of the #Travel2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images and will progress to the competition’s final round.

VN photographers secure Top 50 spot in Agora Images’s #Women2019 contesticon

VN photographers secure Top 50 spot in Agora Images’s #Women2019 contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2019

Two images taken by Vietnamese photographs have been selected to be among the Top 50 photos which will progress to the final round of the #Women2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Local photographer bags Top 50 spot in Agora Images’s #Love2019 contesticon

Local photographer bags Top 50 spot in Agora Images’s #Love2019 contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/08/2019

A photograph titled “Forever in Love” which was taken by Ngo Van Diep of Vietnam has been named among the top 50 best photos which will progress to the final round of the #Love2019 contest launched by Agora Images.

Works of local photographers among the top 50 at AGORA Imagesicon

Works of local photographers among the top 50 at AGORA Images

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019

Four pieces by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the top 50 best photos which will enter the final round of the ‘Work’ category of the ongoing AGORA Images photo contest.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 