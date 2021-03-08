 
11/03/2021 17:56:26 (GMT +7)

agricultural products

How to make a breakthrough for Mekong Delta’s agricultural products?icon
BUSINESS5 giờ trước0

How to make a breakthrough for Mekong Delta’s agricultural products?

For years, the supply chain of the Mekong Delta’s agricultural products has remained fragmented, and the smallholders have been struggling to get wealthier, getting trapped in the vicious cycle with no way out. What could be the reasons?
 
