agricultural products
tin tức về agricultural products mới nhất
icon
For years, the supply chain of the Mekong Delta’s agricultural products has remained fragmented, and the smallholders have been struggling to get wealthier, getting trapped in the vicious cycle with no way out. What could be the reasons?
icon POLITICS
07/05/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc held phone talks with US Under Secretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney in Washington DC on May 6 with a view to promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.
icon BUSINESS
26/03/2020
Trade and customs clearance for agricultural products at the border with China are slowly returning to normal due to strict regulations to prevent a further outbreak of COVID-19.
icon BUSINESS
26/03/2020
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted no drop in export value of agricultural products this year, even though the sector was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the beginning of this year.
icon BUSINESS
09/02/2020
Exporters of agricultural products, especially dragon fruit, must improve quality and focus on the domestic and new export markets and reduce their dependence on the Chinese market amid the current epidemic outbreak, experts have said.
icon BUSINESS
06/01/2020
The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
icon BUSINESS
10/12/2019
The ministry said consumers will benefit from tax reductions due to decreasing product prices.
icon BUSINESS
10/11/2019
The first Vietnam Market in Malaysia with 200 pavilions is scheduled to open in March 2020.