agriculture

tin tức về agriculture mới nhất

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster responseicon
SOCIETY4 giờ trước0

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.

 
High-tech contribution to agriculture

High-tech contribution to agriculture

icon14/04/20200
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

icon06/04/20200
Which investors are pouring money into agriculture?icon

Which investors are pouring money into agriculture?

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Tran Ba Duong, a member of top 10 stock billionaire, president of Thaco, an automobile manufacturer, has joined hands with the ‘King of Catfish’ Duong Ngoc Minh, president of Hung Vuong Group (HVG).

Vietnam aims to become global agriculture powerhouseicon

Vietnam aims to become global agriculture powerhouse

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Vietnam is pursuing an ambitious plan to become a global agricultural powerhouse by 2030, according to Government Resolution 53/NQ-CP.

Digital transformation key driver for agricultureicon

Digital transformation key driver for agriculture

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The digital transformation is being considered the key to unlock sustainable development of livestock for the country, with large-scale breeding farms investing more in digital farming.

More ‘big guys’ pour money into Vietnam's agricultureicon

More ‘big guys’ pour money into Vietnam's agriculture

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Seventeen large investment projects in the agriculture sector with total investment capital of VND20 trillion became operational in 2019.

Vietnam invests over 500 million USD abroad in 2019icon

Vietnam invests over 500 million USD abroad in 2019

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

Vietnam’s total investment abroad was estimated at 508.14 million USD in 2019, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnam’s rice sector forecast to face difficulties in 2020icon

Vietnam’s rice sector forecast to face difficulties in 2020

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The Philippines and China, Vietnam’s two major rice export markets, may reduce rice imports in 2020.

Agriculture driving economic growthicon

Agriculture driving economic growth

FEATURE
12/12/2019

Despite numerous risks, Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery sector is expected to reap bigger fruits in 2019 with more investments implemented, making it one of the key drivers of economic growth. Thanh Dat reports.

Can Tho University receives JICA President Award 2019icon

Can Tho University receives JICA President Award 2019

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 11 presented the 15th JICA President Award to Can Tho University.

Which are the top 5 business areas in Vietnam in 2020?icon

Which are the top 5 business areas in Vietnam in 2020?

FEATURE
08/12/2019

Business sectors that could capitalize on the 100 million population will be set for strong growth, said an expert.

Broader digital application needed in agricultureicon

Broader digital application needed in agriculture

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

Digital technology is indeed being used in agriculture but is insufficiently widespread.

Start-ups make significant contributions to agricultureicon

Start-ups make significant contributions to agriculture

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Nguyen Ngoc Huong of HCM City’s Cu Chi District and her collaborators have jointly set up a start-up to produce freeze-dried powders from vegetables and leaves.

Institutional barriers restrict development of Vietnam farmland marketicon

Institutional barriers restrict development of Vietnam farmland market

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

In spite of huge demand, the inefficient legal framework is making the process of land grouping difficult for all parties involved.

Local fruit strives to win back domestic marketicon

Local fruit strives to win back domestic market

VIDEO
05/08/2019

The total value of Vietnamese fruit market is estimated at $20 to $30 billion. However, this thriving market seems to be neglected by agro firms, while there have been more and more imported fruits showing up in Vietnamese people’s fridges.

Scitech review: Vietnam to use nuclear technology to trace pollutant sourcesicon

Scitech review: Vietnam to use nuclear technology to trace pollutant sources

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/04/2019

Nuclear and isotope techniques are being used in water sources treatment, pollutant tracing, and environmental treatment.

 
 
