agriculture
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.
16/03/2020
Tran Ba Duong, a member of top 10 stock billionaire, president of Thaco, an automobile manufacturer, has joined hands with the ‘King of Catfish’ Duong Ngoc Minh, president of Hung Vuong Group (HVG).
03/02/2020
Vietnam is pursuing an ambitious plan to become a global agricultural powerhouse by 2030, according to Government Resolution 53/NQ-CP.
06/01/2020
The digital transformation is being considered the key to unlock sustainable development of livestock for the country, with large-scale breeding farms investing more in digital farming.
06/01/2020
Seventeen large investment projects in the agriculture sector with total investment capital of VND20 trillion became operational in 2019.
27/12/2019
Vietnam’s total investment abroad was estimated at 508.14 million USD in 2019, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
23/12/2019
The Philippines and China, Vietnam’s two major rice export markets, may reduce rice imports in 2020.
12/12/2019
Despite numerous risks, Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery sector is expected to reap bigger fruits in 2019 with more investments implemented, making it one of the key drivers of economic growth. Thanh Dat reports.
12/12/2019
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 11 presented the 15th JICA President Award to Can Tho University.
08/12/2019
Business sectors that could capitalize on the 100 million population will be set for strong growth, said an expert.
06/12/2019
Digital technology is indeed being used in agriculture but is insufficiently widespread.
05/12/2019
Nguyen Ngoc Huong of HCM City’s Cu Chi District and her collaborators have jointly set up a start-up to produce freeze-dried powders from vegetables and leaves.
29/11/2019
In spite of huge demand, the inefficient legal framework is making the process of land grouping difficult for all parties involved.
05/08/2019
The total value of Vietnamese fruit market is estimated at $20 to $30 billion. However, this thriving market seems to be neglected by agro firms, while there have been more and more imported fruits showing up in Vietnamese people’s fridges.
19/04/2019
Nuclear and isotope techniques are being used in water sources treatment, pollutant tracing, and environmental treatment.