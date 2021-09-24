aid
tin tức về aid mới nhất
The Government and people of Oman have presented 300,000 USD of aid to people in flood-hit central provinces of Vietnam.
30/06/2021
On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam directed ministries and sectors to promptly reduce difficulties for tourism businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
18/03/2021
Foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) provided aid worth more than 220.7 million USD for Vietnam in 2020, including over 6.5 million USD for COVID-19 response, heard a national teleconference on March 17.
10/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
05/04/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.