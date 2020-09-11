AIPA-41
tin tức về AIPA-41 mới nhất
The 48th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on September 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
08/09/2020
The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme of “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”.
07/09/2020
The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos) from September 14 - 20, 2014.