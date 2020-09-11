Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
NA Standing Committee's 48th session opens
POLITICS 11/09/2020

NA Standing Committee’s 48th session opens

The 48th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on September 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

 
AIPA-41 holds second plenary session

AIPA-41 holds second plenary session

10/09/2020
Unofficial meeting of young parliamentarians of AIPA

Unofficial meeting of young parliamentarians of AIPA

10/09/2020
AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity

AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity

POLITICS
08/09/2020

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme of “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”.

AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building

AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building

POLITICS
07/09/2020

The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos)  from September 14 - 20, 2014.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
