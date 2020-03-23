air pollution
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.
26/02/2020
A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.
17/02/2020
The conclusion that economic losses caused by air pollution could be up to 5 percent of GDP has raised controversy.
07/02/2020
Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.
03/02/2020
The government needs to seek help from the private sector to deal with the pollution problem, experts have urged.
01/02/2020
Vietnam has reported high GDP growth rate of 7.02 percent for 2019, which was created mostly by industrial production and the construction and service sectors.
22/01/2020
Aquaculture is one of the economic pillars and important livelihoods of the Mekong Delta. However, it is threatened by coal-fired thermopower plants.
21/01/2020
Vietnam has been warned that serious air pollution will affect economic growth in the long term, and lead to foreign investment decline.
19/01/2020
The quality of air in HCMC is worsening due to emissions from the rising number of vehicles on the roads as the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, approaches, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.
19/01/2020
HCMC plans to examine emissions from motorcycles on a trial basis this month as part of a broader plan to remove aging vehicles from the road to reduce air pollution in the city.
16/01/2020
Vietnam suffers around 10.8 – 13.2 billion USD worth of economic losses associated with ambient air pollution each year, equivalent to 4.45 – 5.64 percent of the country’s GDP, heard a discussion in Hanoi on January 14.
14/01/2020
2019 was a bad year for the environment with a series of incidents, including water contamination, forest fires and factory fires.
11/01/2020
Students of Thanh Đa Secondary School in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District have greater awareness of air pollution and measures to prevent it after an air quality index monitor was installed in the school a few months ago.
10/01/2020
Mitigating air pollution in Hanoi is a difficult task as pollutants are spread out in the air with no boundaries. Hanoi alone won’t be able to fulfill the task, scientists say.
07/01/2020
The emission sources outside Hanoi make up two-thirds of PM2.5 fine dust concentrations in Hanoi, according to a survey released in October 2018 on quantifying pollution sources.
07/01/2020
People have been advised to restrict outdoors exercise, close windows and doors, and wear protective masks to protect themselves from PM2.5 fine dust.
04/01/2020
Hanoi parents are concerned about the notice that their children will not go to school on days of serious pollution.