Air Quality Index

tin tức về Air Quality Index mới nhất

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT22/12/20200

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.
 
Hanoi air pollution hits worst level since early winter

Hanoi air pollution hits worst level since early winter

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/06/2020
Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.
Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days

SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.
Hanoi vows to eliminate honeycomb charcoal stoves

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2019
The image of honeycomb charcoal stoves is common on many streets in Hanoi, from big streets to narrow alleys. However, it is the 'silent assassin' that pollutes the air and seriously affects human health.
Citizens of HCM City wake to a city blanketed in thick fog

PHOTOS
22/10/2019
The people of Ho Chi Minh City awoke to find the southern city under a thick blanket of fog on the morning of October 22, with many of the city’s high-rise buildings being shrouded in mist.
AirVisual pollution monitor app temporarily blocked in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019
AirVisual, the air quality monitor and information provider, could not be downloaded from both Android and iOS stores in Vietnam for several days.
Low visibility hampers commuters as fog hits HCM City

PHOTOS
23/09/2019
A thick layer of fog has blanketed Ho Chi Minh City in recent days, creating low-visibility conditions and leaving residents concerned about worsening air quality.
Worsening air pollution leaves Hanoi residents worried

PHOTOS
19/09/2019
Concerns are growing among residents across Hanoi regarding the poor quality of air that the city has been experiencing over the past few days.
 
 
