Air Quality Index
Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.
02/06/2020
26/12/2019
Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.
18/12/2019
The image of honeycomb charcoal stoves is common on many streets in Hanoi, from big streets to narrow alleys. However, it is the 'silent assassin' that pollutes the air and seriously affects human health.
22/10/2019
The people of Ho Chi Minh City awoke to find the southern city under a thick blanket of fog on the morning of October 22, with many of the city’s high-rise buildings being shrouded in mist.
12/10/2019
AirVisual, the air quality monitor and information provider, could not be downloaded from both Android and iOS stores in Vietnam for several days.
23/09/2019
A thick layer of fog has blanketed Ho Chi Minh City in recent days, creating low-visibility conditions and leaving residents concerned about worsening air quality.
19/09/2019
Concerns are growing among residents across Hanoi regarding the poor quality of air that the city has been experiencing over the past few days.