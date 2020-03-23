Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
air quality

tin tức về air quality mới nhất

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwideicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT10 giờ trước0

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

 
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

icon23/03/20200
Environment Ministry puts four weather radar stations into operation

Environment Ministry puts four weather radar stations into operation

icon07/03/20200
Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human healthicon

Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human health

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.

Hanoi tops the world’s most air polluted citiesicon

Hanoi tops the world’s most air polluted cities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020

Hanoi’s air quality has remained at “very unhealthy” levels since Thursday, placing the capital at the top of the world’s most air polluted cities list.

Hanoi to build 70 more air monitoring stations this yearicon

Hanoi to build 70 more air monitoring stations this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/02/2020

Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.

VN advised to seek private sector resources for pollution preventionicon

VN advised to seek private sector resources for pollution prevention

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/02/2020

The government needs to seek help from the private sector to deal with the pollution problem, experts have urged.

Air pollution may lead to 5% GDP decrease for Vietnam: foreign investorsicon

Air pollution may lead to 5% GDP decrease for Vietnam: foreign investors

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/01/2020

Vietnam has been warned that serious air pollution will affect economic growth in the long term, and lead to foreign investment decline.

HCM City continues battling air pollutionicon

HCM City continues battling air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/01/2020

HCM City has faced severe air pollution over the past week with a high index of PM2.5.

HCMC sees decline in air qualityicon

HCMC sees decline in air quality

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/01/2020

The quality of air in HCMC is worsening due to emissions from the rising number of vehicles on the roads as the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, approaches, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Economic tools necessary to address air pollution: expertsicon

Economic tools necessary to address air pollution: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/01/2020

Vietnam does not have enough capable air quality tracking systems to protect people from air pollution, an expert has said.

HCMC to take steps to cope with air pollutionicon

HCMC to take steps to cope with air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019

As air pollution has engulfed HCMC, the municipal Department of Transport is set to adopt multiple energy-efficient solutions in early 2020, including the launch of bike rental services, to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

Hanoi authorities attempt to address air pollutionicon

Hanoi authorities attempt to address air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

Hanoi People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung signed Directive 19 on December 25 asking related agencies to quickly deal with air pollution and let pupils stay home on bad air days. 

Hanoi resumes use of water trucks to wash away dusticon

Hanoi resumes use of water trucks to wash away dust

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/12/2019

Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung has asked local bodies to bring back water trucks to wash the streets with a view to reducing air pollution nearly three years after their suspension, VnExpress reported.

Coal-fired power blamed for poor air quality: expertsicon

Coal-fired power blamed for poor air quality: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/12/2019

Experts have accused coal-fired power plants of causing air pollution in Hanoi, noting that they are emitting fine dust during operations. But operators of such plants have rejected the claim, according to local media.

Vietnam looks for solutions for air pollutionicon

Vietnam looks for solutions for air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been assigned to look for solutions for environmental problem especially air pollution.

Hanoi government alone unable to tackle pollution: Mayoricon

Hanoi government alone unable to tackle pollution: Mayor

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2019

The Hanoi government has taken many measures to deal with air pollution a long time ago.

Vietnam seeks to reduce air pollutionicon

Vietnam seeks to reduce air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has written to the Government Office and the relevant ministries and agencies, inviting them to a meeting to seek solutions to the air pollution in large cities, especially Hanoi and HCMC.

Are Vietnamese 'tolerating' pollution better than other countries?icon

Are Vietnamese 'tolerating' pollution better than other countries?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2019

That is a question posed by experts in the context of the high air pollution concentration in Vietnam.

Air quality worsens as thick haze descends on Hanoiicon

Air quality worsens as thick haze descends on Hanoi

PHOTOS
17/12/2019

Residents in the capital city are showing their mounting concern about the poor quality of air that has hit the capital over the past few days.

 
 
