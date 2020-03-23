air quality
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.
26/02/2020
A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.
21/02/2020
Hanoi’s air quality has remained at “very unhealthy” levels since Thursday, placing the capital at the top of the world’s most air polluted cities list.
07/02/2020
Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.
03/02/2020
The government needs to seek help from the private sector to deal with the pollution problem, experts have urged.
21/01/2020
Vietnam has been warned that serious air pollution will affect economic growth in the long term, and lead to foreign investment decline.
19/01/2020
The quality of air in HCMC is worsening due to emissions from the rising number of vehicles on the roads as the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, approaches, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.
18/01/2020
Vietnam does not have enough capable air quality tracking systems to protect people from air pollution, an expert has said.
28/12/2019
As air pollution has engulfed HCMC, the municipal Department of Transport is set to adopt multiple energy-efficient solutions in early 2020, including the launch of bike rental services, to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.
26/12/2019
Hanoi People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung signed Directive 19 on December 25 asking related agencies to quickly deal with air pollution and let pupils stay home on bad air days.
23/12/2019
Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung has asked local bodies to bring back water trucks to wash the streets with a view to reducing air pollution nearly three years after their suspension, VnExpress reported.
23/12/2019
Experts have accused coal-fired power plants of causing air pollution in Hanoi, noting that they are emitting fine dust during operations. But operators of such plants have rejected the claim, according to local media.
21/12/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been assigned to look for solutions for environmental problem especially air pollution.
18/12/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has written to the Government Office and the relevant ministries and agencies, inviting them to a meeting to seek solutions to the air pollution in large cities, especially Hanoi and HCMC.
18/12/2019
That is a question posed by experts in the context of the high air pollution concentration in Vietnam.
17/12/2019
Residents in the capital city are showing their mounting concern about the poor quality of air that has hit the capital over the past few days.