air transport

tin tức về air transport mới nhất

Sixteen localities agree to resume domestic flights, except for Hanoi
SOCIETY2 giờ trước0

Sixteen localities agree to resume domestic flights, except for Hanoi

Sixteen localities have agreed to resume domestic flights, while the capital of Hanoi, Hai Phong City and Gia Lai Province are not on the list.
 
Ministry proposes two plans on resuming Hanoi-HCM City flights
icon07/10/20210

Ministry proposes two plans on resuming Hanoi-HCM City flights

icon07/10/20210
Flights to Hanoi must be approved by local authorities
icon06/10/20210

Flights to Hanoi must be approved by local authorities

icon06/10/20210
HCM City wants to resume round-trip flights to Hanoi

HCM City wants to resume round-trip flights to Hanoi

SOCIETY
06/10/2021
The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed organizing a number of round-trip flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to partially solve urgent travel needs.
All passenger flights halted between localities under social distancing

All passenger flights halted between localities under social distancing

TRAVEL
09/08/2021
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked to stop all passenger flights between localities that are under social distancing in accordance with Directive 16.
Amid crisis, airlines seek ways to prosper

Amid crisis, airlines seek ways to prosper

BUSINESS
07/06/2021
Suffering heavy losses due to the drop in passenger numbers under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, some airlines have boosted cargo transport services and made a profit. 
Air transport agencies asked to prepare for upcoming busy national holidays

Air transport agencies asked to prepare for upcoming busy national holidays

TRAVEL
23/04/2021
Fewer people would be allowed to enter airports to pick up or drop passengers off for departure, particularly at the busy Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC, during the upcoming national holidays.
New airline submitted to PM for approval

New airline submitted to PM for approval

BUSINESS
09/01/2020
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.
Tet air travel demand forecasted to rise 12% on-year

Tet air travel demand forecasted to rise 12% on-year

SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Air travel demand has been forecasted to grow by 12% on-year to 12 million passengers for the coming Tet, the Lunar New Year.  
Air transport business requirements amended for newcomers

Air transport business requirements amended for newcomers

BUSINESS
19/11/2019
The Government has issued a new decree, amending air transport business requirements to create favorable conditions for enterprises to penetrate the sector.
Vietnam's aviation authority questions fleet expansion

Vietnam's aviation authority questions fleet expansion

BUSINESS
19/10/2019
All Vietnamese airlines want to increase the number of aircraft they use, but the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has not agreed to the fleet expansion plans.
 
 
