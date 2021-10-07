air transport
tin tức về air transport mới nhất
icon
Sixteen localities have agreed to resume domestic flights, while the capital of Hanoi, Hai Phong City and Gia Lai Province are not on the list.
icon SOCIETY
06/10/2021
The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed organizing a number of round-trip flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to partially solve urgent travel needs.
icon TRAVEL
09/08/2021
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked to stop all passenger flights between localities that are under social distancing in accordance with Directive 16.
icon BUSINESS
07/06/2021
Suffering heavy losses due to the drop in passenger numbers under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, some airlines have boosted cargo transport services and made a profit.
icon TRAVEL
23/04/2021
Fewer people would be allowed to enter airports to pick up or drop passengers off for departure, particularly at the busy Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC, during the upcoming national holidays.
icon BUSINESS
09/01/2020
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Air travel demand has been forecasted to grow by 12% on-year to 12 million passengers for the coming Tet, the Lunar New Year.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
The Government has issued a new decree, amending air transport business requirements to create favorable conditions for enterprises to penetrate the sector.
icon BUSINESS
19/10/2019
All Vietnamese airlines want to increase the number of aircraft they use, but the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has not agreed to the fleet expansion plans.