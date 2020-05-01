Airlines
tin tức về Airlines mới nhất
icon
When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The chaired a conference on February 27 to seek measures to counter difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
Airline industry body IATA predicts global air travel demand will fall for the first time since 2009.
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
Vietnam Airlines is preparing to operate a dozen flights to repatriate more than 1,000 Chinese citizens who have got stuck in Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc due to the suspension of air services between Vietnam and China.
icon BUSINESS
13/02/2020
Local carriers had incurred total losses of over VND10 trillion as of February 10, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.
icon BUSINESS
14/01/2020
Vingroup announced today, January 14, to call off its project to set up Vinpearl Air even though the Ministry of Planning and Investment had just sent this project to the prime minister for approval, the local media reported.
icon BUSINESS
09/01/2020
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.
icon BUSINESS
25/12/2019
The underdevelopment of infrastructure is believed to be the main reason hindering the aviation industry.
icon BUSINESS
19/12/2019
Twenty two airports in Vietnam have the capacity equal to one airport in Thailand or Singapore. The overloaded infrastructure is affecting the aviation and tourism industries.
icon TRAVEL
17/12/2019
The Hanoi-HCM City air route has become one of the world’s busiest air routes while the overloading problems still haven't been solved.
icon BUSINESS
12/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.
icon BUSINESS
09/12/2019
The number of aircraft in Vietnam and Asia Pacific is expected to double in the next 20 years, increasing demand for aviation services.
icon BUSINESS
07/12/2019
After several hopeful years, new legal improvements on air carriages and airport enterprises will take effect from early next year.
icon FEATURE
06/12/2019
Buoyed by the upcoming increase in foreign ownership limit, international investors will be offered expanded opportunities to explore the lucrative Vietnamese aviation industry.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Bamboo Airways will receive its first wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Noi Bai International Airport in December, the first of many such aircraft to join its fleet at the end of 2019 and early 2020.
icon TRAVEL
26/11/2019
The newest carrier Bamboo Airways on-time performance rate reached 93.9% in the first ten months of this year, the highest among domestic airlines.
icon BUSINESS
09/10/2019
The new players to the aviation market are also setting eyes on the hugely profitable on-ground airport services.
icon BUSINESS
03/10/2019
The Vietnamese aviation market grew slowly in the first half of 2019, falling far short of the double-digit average growth in 2013-2018.