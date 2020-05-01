Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Airlines

tin tức về Airlines mới nhất

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?icon
BUSINESS01/05/20200

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

 
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment

icon28/04/20200
Airlines struggle to survive coronavirus outbreak

Airlines struggle to survive coronavirus outbreak

icon03/03/20200
VN transport sector seeks way to mitigate impacts of COVID-19icon

VN transport sector seeks way to mitigate impacts of COVID-19

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The chaired a conference on February 27 to seek measures to counter difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Coronavirus outbreak to cost airlines almost $30bnicon

Coronavirus outbreak to cost airlines almost $30bn

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

Airline industry body IATA predicts global air travel demand will fall for the first time since 2009.

Over 1,000 Chinese nationals to be repatriatedicon

Over 1,000 Chinese nationals to be repatriated

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

Vietnam Airlines is preparing to operate a dozen flights to repatriate more than 1,000 Chinese citizens who have got stuck in Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc due to the suspension of air services between Vietnam and China.

Local airlines sustain coronavirus-triggered loss of VND10 trillionicon

Local airlines sustain coronavirus-triggered loss of VND10 trillion

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Local carriers had incurred total losses of over VND10 trillion as of February 10, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Vingroup abruptly abandons Vinpearl Air projecticon

Vingroup abruptly abandons Vinpearl Air project

BUSINESS
14/01/2020

Vingroup announced today, January 14, to call off its project to set up Vinpearl Air even though the Ministry of Planning and Investment had just sent this project to the prime minister for approval, the local media reported.

New airline submitted to PM for approvalicon

New airline submitted to PM for approval

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.

Outdated policy makes it impossible to upgrade aviation infrastructureicon

Outdated policy makes it impossible to upgrade aviation infrastructure

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

The underdevelopment of infrastructure is believed to be the main reason hindering the aviation industry.

Infrastructure underdevelopment hinders Vietnam's aviation industryicon

Infrastructure underdevelopment hinders Vietnam's aviation industry

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Twenty two airports in Vietnam have the capacity equal to one airport in Thailand or Singapore. The overloaded infrastructure is affecting the aviation and tourism industries.

Hanoi-HCM City among world busiest air routesicon

Hanoi-HCM City among world busiest air routes

TRAVEL
17/12/2019

The Hanoi-HCM City air route has become one of the world’s busiest air routes while the overloading problems still haven't been solved.

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the USicon

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the US

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.

Aviation service market promisingicon

Aviation service market promising

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

The number of aircraft in Vietnam and Asia Pacific is expected to double in the next 20 years, increasing demand for aviation services.

Sturdy regulations to aid air transport funding prospectsicon

Sturdy regulations to aid air transport funding prospects

BUSINESS
07/12/2019

After several hopeful years, new legal improvements on air carriages and airport enterprises will take effect from early next year. 

Foreign groups grasp more aviation controlicon

Foreign groups grasp more aviation control

FEATURE
06/12/2019

Buoyed by the upcoming increase in foreign ownership limit, international investors will be offered expanded opportunities to explore the lucrative Vietnamese aviation industry. 

Bamboo Airways set to receive first Dreamlinericon

Bamboo Airways set to receive first Dreamliner

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Bamboo Airways will receive its first wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Noi Bai International Airport in December, the first of many such aircraft to join its fleet at the end of 2019 and early 2020.

Bamboo Airways most punctual in ten monthsicon

Bamboo Airways most punctual in ten months

TRAVEL
26/11/2019

The newest carrier Bamboo Airways on-time performance rate reached 93.9% in the first ten months of this year, the highest among domestic airlines.

Promising land of on-ground airport services in Vietnamicon

Promising land of on-ground airport services in Vietnam

BUSINESS
09/10/2019

The new players to the aviation market are also setting eyes on the hugely profitable on-ground airport services.

Vietnamese aviation market under double pressureicon

Vietnamese aviation market under double pressure

BUSINESS
03/10/2019

The Vietnamese aviation market grew slowly in the first half of 2019, falling far short of the double-digit average growth in 2013-2018.

 
 
