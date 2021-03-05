AirPort
Authorities in Hon Quan District in the southern province of Binh Phuoc are warning buyers to be careful about land transactions, saying the proposed airport in the district, which has not been approved, has caused a “price bubble”.
03/05/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam’s representative offices in the US are actively joining hands to assist the Vietnam Airlines in clearing necessary procedures
20/04/2020
Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.
21/03/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
16/03/2020
Taking samples at the airport appears to be one of protective measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
03/02/2020
Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.
12/12/2019
International financiers may have no room to join Long Thanh International Airport project, with the lack of a government loan guarantee creating a major obstacle for would-be investor Airports Corporation of Vietnam to ensure bankability.
10/12/2019
Investigators in Thanh Hoa Province have detained two air passengers for allegedly taking explosive powder and a detonator on board flight BL 565, departing from the central province to HCMC on December 9.
02/12/2019
The door has still not opened widely to private investors who want to develop airports.
26/11/2019
The potential in Vietnam’s aviation industry in the next five years will be a heavy incentive for foreign businesses to invest and seek co-operation.
09/10/2019
The new players to the aviation market are also setting eyes on the hugely profitable on-ground airport services.
25/05/2019
VietNamNet Global - Van Don International Airport has been listed among the top five airports with the highest points for quality services in the first quarter of the year, according to a survey by the Airport Performance Measurement Program (APMP).
30/04/2018
