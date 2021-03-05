 
AirPort

tin tức về AirPort mới nhất

Proposed airport sparks ‘land fever’ in Binh Phuocicon
SOCIETY05/03/20210

Proposed airport sparks ‘land fever’ in Binh Phuoc

Authorities in Hon Quan District in the southern province of Binh Phuoc are warning buyers to be careful about land transactions, saying the proposed airport in the district, which has not been approved, has caused a “price bubble”.
 
Ha Giang seeks new airport

Ha Giang seeks new airport

icon21/02/20210
Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.

Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.

icon12/07/20200
Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministryicon

Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministry

POLITICS
03/05/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam’s representative offices in the US are actively joining hands to assist the Vietnam Airlines in clearing necessary procedures
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airporticon

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport

BUSINESS
20/04/2020
Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22icon

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22

SOCIETY
21/03/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam takes samples for coronavirus test at airportsicon

Vietnam takes samples for coronavirus test at airports

SOCIETY
16/03/2020
Taking samples at the airport appears to be one of protective measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?icon

Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?

BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.
Vietnam Airports Corporation facing risks in airport ventureicon

Vietnam Airports Corporation facing risks in airport venture

BUSINESS
12/12/2019
International financiers may have no room to join Long Thanh International Airport project, with the lack of a government loan guarantee creating a major obstacle for would-be investor Airports Corporation of Vietnam to ensure bankability.
Explosive, detonator confiscated from air travelersicon

Explosive, detonator confiscated from air travelers

SOCIETY
10/12/2019
Investigators in Thanh Hoa Province have detained two air passengers for allegedly taking explosive powder and a detonator on board flight BL 565, departing from the central province to HCMC on December 9.
Investors willing to spend billions of USD to build airports in Vietnamicon

Investors willing to spend billions of USD to build airports in Vietnam

BUSINESS
02/12/2019
The door has still not opened widely to private investors who want to develop airports.
Calling foreign investment and co-operation in aviation industryicon

Calling foreign investment and co-operation in aviation industry

BUSINESS
26/11/2019
The potential in Vietnam’s aviation industry in the next five years will be a heavy incentive for foreign businesses to invest and seek co-operation.
Promising land of on-ground airport services in Vietnamicon

Promising land of on-ground airport services in Vietnam

BUSINESS
09/10/2019
The new players to the aviation market are also setting eyes on the hugely profitable on-ground airport services.
Van Don listed in APMP’s top five airports with quality servicesicon

Van Don listed in APMP’s top five airports with quality services

BUSINESS
25/05/2019
VietNamNet Global - Van Don International Airport has been listed among the top five airports with the highest points for quality services in the first quarter of the year, according to a survey by the Airport Performance Measurement Program (APMP).
AirPort: Dòng sản phẩm hiếm hoi bị Apple cho “giải tán”icon

AirPort: Dòng sản phẩm hiếm hoi bị Apple cho “giải tán”

Sản phẩm
30/04/2018
AirPort là tên gọi những bộ định tuyến (router) của Apple. Nhiều người dễ nhầm lẫn AirPort với mẫu tai nghe không dây AirPods cũng do Apple sản xuất.  
 
 
