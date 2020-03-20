Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:30:20 (GMT +7)

tag
 

airports

tin tức về airports mới nhất

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 casesicon
SOCIETY20/03/20200

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

 
Vietnamese flock home from overseas

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

icon19/03/20200
Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

icon09/03/20200
Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnamicon

Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to inform all passengers on the requirement to fill in electronic health declaration forms before boarding flights to Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.

Passengers from South Korea forced to fill out health declaration formsicon

Passengers from South Korea forced to fill out health declaration forms

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Overloaded infrastructure hinders development of Vietnamese aviation industryicon

Overloaded infrastructure hinders development of Vietnamese aviation industry

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

The combined capacity of the 22 airports in Vietnam is just equal to that of one single airport like Changi in Singapore, Suvarnabhumi in Thailand or KLIA in Malaysia.

Vietnam considers Swedish loans to build largest airporticon

Vietnam considers Swedish loans to build largest airport

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

A Swedish state-owned entity proposed a commercial loan of over US$1 billion for the construction of Long Thanh airport, the would-be largest of its kind in Vietnam.

VN aviation industry seeks private investment amid explosive growthicon

VN aviation industry seeks private investment amid explosive growth

FEATURE
20/11/2019

The booming aviation sector in Việt Nam needs investment from the private sector to ensure that it has adequate airport infrastructure for continued...

Air transport business requirements amended for newcomersicon

Air transport business requirements amended for newcomers

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

The Government has issued a new decree, amending air transport business requirements to create favorable conditions for enterprises to penetrate the sector.

Vietnamese aviation market under double pressureicon

Vietnamese aviation market under double pressure

BUSINESS
03/10/2019

The Vietnamese aviation market grew slowly in the first half of 2019, falling far short of the double-digit average growth in 2013-2018.

Transport Ministry wants to turn ACV into wholly state-owned firmicon

Transport Ministry wants to turn ACV into wholly state-owned firm

BUSINESS
15/09/2019

To acquire 100 percent of shares of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the state will have to buy more than 100 million shares at the price of VND79,000 per share.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 