airports
tin tức về airports mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.
icon SOCIETY
07/03/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to inform all passengers on the requirement to fill in electronic health declaration forms before boarding flights to Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health.
icon BUSINESS
13/12/2019
The combined capacity of the 22 airports in Vietnam is just equal to that of one single airport like Changi in Singapore, Suvarnabhumi in Thailand or KLIA in Malaysia.
icon BUSINESS
26/11/2019
A Swedish state-owned entity proposed a commercial loan of over US$1 billion for the construction of Long Thanh airport, the would-be largest of its kind in Vietnam.
icon FEATURE
20/11/2019
The booming aviation sector in Việt Nam needs investment from the private sector to ensure that it has adequate airport infrastructure for continued...
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
The Government has issued a new decree, amending air transport business requirements to create favorable conditions for enterprises to penetrate the sector.
icon BUSINESS
03/10/2019
The Vietnamese aviation market grew slowly in the first half of 2019, falling far short of the double-digit average growth in 2013-2018.
icon BUSINESS
15/09/2019
To acquire 100 percent of shares of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the state will have to buy more than 100 million shares at the price of VND79,000 per share.