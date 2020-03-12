Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy
tin tức về Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy mới nhất
icon
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, has voiced concerns over terrorism and extremist violence in Africa which is threatening the stability and development of several countries in the continent.
icon POLITICS
29/02/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has called on all parties to find a long-term solution to the situation in Syria on the basis of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.
icon POLITICS
27/02/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the realization of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on three pillars.
icon POLITICS
02/02/2020
Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.
icon POLITICS
14/01/2020
Vietnam presided over a United Nations Security Council session on January 13.
icon POLITICS
11/01/2020
The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.
icon POLITICS
09/01/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called on the world to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.
icon POLITICS
14/12/2019
During the working term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020-2021, Vietnam will work hard to contribute to preventing conflicts, promoting preventive diplomacy and dealing with disputes peacefully.
icon POLITICS
08/12/2019
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN shared Vietnam’s experience in promoting collaboration with partners to support the deployment of level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan.
icon POLITICS
21/07/2019
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy attended a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), calling on this movement to continue taking the lead in promoting the adherence to the UN Charter and international law.