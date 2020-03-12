Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VirusCorona
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy

tin tức về Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy mới nhất

Vietnam voices concerns over terrorism, violence in Africaicon
POLITICS12/03/20200

Vietnam voices concerns over terrorism, violence in Africa

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, has voiced concerns over terrorism and extremist violence in Africa which is threatening the stability and development of several countries in the continent.

 
Vietnam ready to assist Afghanistan in peace building process: ambassador

Vietnam ready to assist Afghanistan in peace building process: ambassador

icon12/03/20200
Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

icon05/03/20200
Vietnam calls for solution to humanitarian crisis in Syriaicon

Vietnam calls for solution to humanitarian crisis in Syria

POLITICS
29/02/2020

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has called on all parties to find a long-term solution to the situation in Syria on the basis of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Vietnam reaffirms support for nuclear non-proliferation treatyicon

Vietnam reaffirms support for nuclear non-proliferation treaty

POLITICS
27/02/2020

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the realization of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on three pillars.

Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassadoricon

Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassador

POLITICS
02/02/2020

Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen, Colombiaicon

Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen, Colombia

POLITICS
14/01/2020

Vietnam presided over a United Nations Security Council session on January 13.

Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New Yorkicon

Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New York

POLITICS
11/01/2020

The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.

Vietnam calls for further counter-terrorism efforts in West Africaicon

Vietnam calls for further counter-terrorism efforts in West Africa

POLITICS
09/01/2020

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called on the world to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Vietnam introduces priorities during tenure in UN Security Councilicon

Vietnam introduces priorities during tenure in UN Security Council

POLITICS
14/12/2019

During the working term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020-2021, Vietnam will work hard to contribute to preventing conflicts, promoting preventive diplomacy and dealing with disputes peacefully.

Vietnam share experience in building peacekeeping partnershipsicon

Vietnam share experience in building peacekeeping partnerships

POLITICS
08/12/2019

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN shared Vietnam’s experience in promoting collaboration with partners to support the deployment of level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan.

Vietnam calls on NAM to keep promoting adherence to int’l lawicon

Vietnam calls on NAM to keep promoting adherence to int’l law

POLITICS
21/07/2019

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy attended a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), calling on this movement to continue taking the lead in promoting the adherence to the UN Charter and international law.

 
 
