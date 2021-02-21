 
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai

Vietnam participates in WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidiesicon
Vietnam participates in WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a delegation participating in WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies, which was recently held in an online format.
 
Vietnam supports UNCTAC future priorities

Vietnam supports UNCTAC future priorities

Vietnam contributes to WTO talks on fisheries subsidies

Vietnam contributes to WTO talks on fisheries subsidies

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassadoricon

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador

POLITICS
07/07/2020
Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd sessionicon

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session

POLITICS
16/06/2020
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.
 
 
