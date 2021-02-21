Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai
tin tức về Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai mới nhất
icon
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a delegation participating in WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies, which was recently held in an online format.
icon POLITICS
07/07/2020
Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.
icon POLITICS
16/06/2020
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.