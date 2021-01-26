 
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh

Vietnam backs upcoming elections in Palestineicon
Vietnam backs upcoming elections in Palestine

Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.
 
Vietnam calls for UNSC’s leadership in fighting COVID-19

Vietnam calls for UNSC’s leadership in fighting COVID-19

Vietnam calls for unity of int’l community in supporting Syria

Vietnam calls for unity of int’l community in supporting Syria

Vietnam voices concern about security instability in Central African Republicicon

Vietnam voices concern about security instability in Central African Republic

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN has voiced concern about the security situation in Central African Republic before the upcoming general election, 
Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situationicon

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation
Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan peopleicon

Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
 
 
