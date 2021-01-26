Ambassador Pham Hai Anh
Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.
22/12/2020
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN has voiced concern about the security situation in Central African Republic before the upcoming general election,
26/04/2020
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation
01/04/2020
Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).