The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.
27/07/2020
There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars)
20/08/2019
Various measures have been undertaken to preserve and protect ancient Ruong garden houses in central Thua Thien Hue province.