Covid-19
ancient houses

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVEL 25/09/2020

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

 
Vietnam's unusual and special products

Vietnam's unusual and special products

08/09/2020
Hanoi: The 300-year-old house built in one night

Hanoi: The 300-year-old house built in one night

04/09/2020
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi

TRAVEL
27/07/2020

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi's suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Ancient Ruong house needs urgent protection

Ancient Ruong house needs urgent protection

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

Various measures have been undertaken to preserve and protect ancient Ruong garden houses in central Thua Thien Hue province.

 
 
