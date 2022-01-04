Animal protection
tin tức về Animal protection mới nhất
More elephants in the Central Highlands of Vietnam are set to retire from their laborious and controversial work in tourism from 2022, amid growing concern over the welfare of this extraordinary animal that is on the brink of extinction.
SOCIETY
27/11/2021
Over the past 10 years, the free acupuncture clinic of an 88-year-old-teacher Pham Xuan Van in Hanoi has brought a ray of hope to pets with disabilities.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/10/2021
Local ranger and police forces have been tracking illegal hunters who killed five grey-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea).
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/10/2021
A group of hunters have been suspected of shooting dead five rare gray-shanked douc langurs in a forest in Quang Ngai province, central Vietnam, local authorities said on October 18.
SOCIETY
22/12/2020
Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.
SOCIETY
20/12/2020
Two years ago, Le Thi Thanh Chi surprised everyone when she sold her large house in the centre of Da Nang City and moved to a one-storey property close to the forest and totally isolated from residential areas.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020
Local people in Duc Minh commune, Mo Duc district, Quang Ngai, were sparing no effort to save a 700-kg whale pushed ashore, said Chairman of the Duc Minh Commune People’s Committee Vo Minh Quang on February 17.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/12/2019
A 59-year-old elephant in Dak Lak Province which carried tourists on sightseeing trips for many years has died, according to the provincial Elephant Conservation Centre.
SOCIETY
09/11/2019
Around eight million primary pupils will be taught about wild animal protection at schools in 2019-2020 school year.