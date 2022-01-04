 
Animal protection

tin tức về Animal protection mới nhất

A dying breed: Dak Lak elephants set for better welfareicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT04/01/20220

A dying breed: Dak Lak elephants set for better welfare

More elephants in the Central Highlands of Vietnam are set to retire from their laborious and controversial work in tourism from 2022, amid growing concern over the welfare of this extraordinary animal that is on the brink of extinction.
 
Elephant rides for tourists in Dak Lak to end soon

Elephant rides for tourists in Dak Lak to end soon

icon17/12/20210
Hoi An is first locality to commit not to eat dog and cat meat

Hoi An is first locality to commit not to eat dog and cat meat

icon11/12/20210
Special “patients” of the 88-year-old teachericon

Special “patients” of the 88-year-old teacher

SOCIETY
27/11/2021
Over the past 10 years, the free acupuncture clinic of an 88-year-old-teacher Pham Xuan Van in Hanoi has brought a ray of hope to pets with disabilities. 
Investigation launched to find killers of endangered langurs in Quang Ngaiicon

Investigation launched to find killers of endangered langurs in Quang Ngai

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/10/2021
Local ranger and police forces have been tracking illegal hunters who killed five grey-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea). 
Five rare gray-shanked douc langurs shot dead in central Vietnamicon

Five rare gray-shanked douc langurs shot dead in central Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/10/2021
A group of hunters have been suspected of shooting dead five rare gray-shanked douc langurs in a forest in Quang Ngai province, central Vietnam, local authorities said on October 18.
Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampanticon

Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant

SOCIETY
22/12/2020
Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.
Woman in Da Nang runs shelter for homeless dogs and catsicon

Woman in Da Nang runs shelter for homeless dogs and cats

SOCIETY
20/12/2020
Two years ago, Le Thi Thanh Chi surprised everyone when she sold her large house in the centre of Da Nang City and moved to a one-storey property close to the forest and totally isolated from residential areas.
Quang Ngai residents strive to save 700-kg whaleicon

Quang Ngai residents strive to save 700-kg whale

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020
Local people in Duc Minh commune, Mo Duc district, Quang Ngai, were sparing no effort to save a 700-kg whale pushed ashore, said Chairman of the Duc Minh Commune People’s Committee Vo Minh Quang on February 17.
One more elephant in Dak Lak diesicon

One more elephant in Dak Lak dies

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/12/2019
A 59-year-old elephant in Dak Lak Province which carried tourists on sightseeing trips for many years has died, according to the provincial Elephant Conservation Centre.
Animal protection to be taught in schoolicon

Animal protection to be taught in school

SOCIETY
09/11/2019
Around eight million primary pupils will be taught about wild animal protection at schools in 2019-2020 school year.
 
 
