 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/12/2020 09:27:46 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Anti-corruption

tin tức về Anti-corruption mới nhất

Fight against corruption sees progress: Top leadericon
POLITICS23 giờ trước0

Fight against corruption sees progress: Top leader

Up to 93 percent of questioned people show their confidence in the Party’s leadership in the fight against corruption, 
 
Corruption fight fruitful, wins over people’s support: symposium

Corruption fight fruitful, wins over people’s support: symposium

icon01/12/20200
Party chief urges expediting major corruption cases

Party chief urges expediting major corruption cases

icon26/11/20200
12 high-ranking officials face criminal sanctions for corruptionicon

12 high-ranking officials face criminal sanctions for corruption

POLITICS
15/09/2020
On September 14, Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai represented the Government in reporting to the National Assembly Standing Committee on anti-corruption tasks in 2020.  
Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leadericon

Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader

POLITICS
26/07/2020
The fight against corruption in the recent time hasn’t been stagnant or slack but increasingly drastic and effective, 
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regimeicon

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime

FEATURE
07/04/2020
The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.
10 major corruption cases to be tried this yearicon

10 major corruption cases to be tried this year

POLITICS
19/01/2020
The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.  
Anticorruption drive takes positive turn: reporticon

Anticorruption drive takes positive turn: report

POLITICS
12/01/2020
Vietnamese people believe that corruption is declining and that the nation’s anticorruption efforts are becoming increasingly more effective, according to the Vietnam Corruption Barometer 2019 report.
Experts gather in Hanoi to discuss anti-corruptionicon

Experts gather in Hanoi to discuss anti-corruption

POLITICS
04/12/2019
The enormous demand for infrastructure investment across Asia-Pacific had led to greater risks of corruption, Deputy Inspector General Tran Ngoc Liem said yesterday.
Prime Minister asks to increase corruption preventionicon

Prime Minister asks to increase corruption prevention

POLITICS
18/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a dispatch No.724/CD-TTg dated June 17 on strengthening measures to prevent negative and corruption behaviours in public service.  
Effective mechanism, public role needed in anti-corruptionicon

Effective mechanism, public role needed in anti-corruption

POLITICS
12/05/2019
Professor Phan Xuan Son from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics talks to Voice of Viet Nam (VOV) about the application of the late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in current anti-corruption efforts.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 