Anti-corruption
Up to 93 percent of questioned people show their confidence in the Party’s leadership in the fight against corruption,
POLITICS
15/09/2020
On September 14, Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai represented the Government in reporting to the National Assembly Standing Committee on anti-corruption tasks in 2020.
POLITICS
26/07/2020
The fight against corruption in the recent time hasn’t been stagnant or slack but increasingly drastic and effective,
FEATURE
07/04/2020
The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.
POLITICS
19/01/2020
The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.
POLITICS
12/01/2020
Vietnamese people believe that corruption is declining and that the nation’s anticorruption efforts are becoming increasingly more effective, according to the Vietnam Corruption Barometer 2019 report.
POLITICS
04/12/2019
The enormous demand for infrastructure investment across Asia-Pacific had led to greater risks of corruption, Deputy Inspector General Tran Ngoc Liem said yesterday.
POLITICS
18/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a dispatch No.724/CD-TTg dated June 17 on strengthening measures to prevent negative and corruption behaviours in public service.
POLITICS
12/05/2019
Professor Phan Xuan Son from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics talks to Voice of Viet Nam (VOV) about the application of the late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in current anti-corruption efforts.