Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

31/07/2020 12:22:11 (GMT +7)

tag
 

anti-dumping

tin tức về anti-dumping mới nhất

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remediesicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

 
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel

icon17/07/20200
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel

icon15/07/20200
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrupicon

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup

BUSINESS
13/07/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

India initiates anti-dumping investigation on viscose spun yarn from Viet Namicon

India initiates anti-dumping investigation on viscose spun yarn from Viet Nam

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced that India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of viscose spun yarn originating in or exported from three countries, including Vietnam, China and Indonesia.

VN Trade Ministry delays anti-dumping probe on steel imports from Chinaicon

VN Trade Ministry delays anti-dumping probe on steel imports from China

BUSINESS
09/08/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has extended the time to decide the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on cold-rolled carbon steel coils and sheets imported from China by another 30 days.

Risks are highicon

Risks are high

FEATURE
24/06/2019

In the context of a tense global trade war, while a new wave of investment inflow into Vietnam has yet to unleash, risks facing Vietnamese enterprises as well as the entire economy have surfaced.

Vietnam’s steel industry facing nearly 50 anti-dumping and –subsidy investigationsicon

Vietnam’s steel industry facing nearly 50 anti-dumping and –subsidy investigations

BUSINESS
16/04/2019

Vietnam’s steel industry is facing 47 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations from importing countries, accounting for one-third of the total cases of Vietnamese goods, according to a report from the VN Trade Defence Department.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 