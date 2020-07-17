anti-dumping
With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,
13/07/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.
20/01/2020
The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced that India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of viscose spun yarn originating in or exported from three countries, including Vietnam, China and Indonesia.
09/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has extended the time to decide the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on cold-rolled carbon steel coils and sheets imported from China by another 30 days.
24/06/2019
In the context of a tense global trade war, while a new wave of investment inflow into Vietnam has yet to unleash, risks facing Vietnamese enterprises as well as the entire economy have surfaced.
16/04/2019
Vietnam’s steel industry is facing 47 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations from importing countries, accounting for one-third of the total cases of Vietnamese goods, according to a report from the VN Trade Defence Department.