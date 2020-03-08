ao dai
Whenever wearing Vietnamese traditional long dress, ao dài, all Vietnamese women feel the special beauty and attractiveness of the costume.
28/02/2020
The seventh version of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has been delayed as a result of the ongoing situation relating to cases of acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).
19/01/2020
With nearly 20 years following her arts career, female Tay ethnic painter Vi Viet Nga has found her own way in working in wood-carved paintings and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).
15/01/2020
A fashion show featuring a range of different Ao Dai, Vietnam’s national outfit, took place in Thuong Bac park in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 14.
15/01/2020
Up to 52 calligraphers are set to take part in a calligraphy spring festival which will open on January 18 at the historic Temple of Literature in Hanoi.
12/01/2020
The calligraphy market at the HCM City Youth Cultural House in District 1 has become a must-visit attraction for residents and visitors for taking photos and buying calligraphy works for Tet (Lunar New Year).
03/01/2020
A total of 46 artworks, including 30 paintings, 10 photographs, and six outfits are currently on display at an Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, exhibition being held at 40 Nguyen Du street in Hanoi.
18/12/2019
Talented local designer Nhat Dung has decorated a variety of Ao Dai with famous world heritage sites in a bid to promote Vietnamese culture to international friends during a cultural exchange that took place in HCM City.
28/11/2019
A special exhibition featuring Ao Dai (traditional long dress) is taking place at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi.
24/11/2019
Many Vietnamese designers have expressed outrage as a Chinese newspaper describes Vietnam’s ao dai as a “Chinese style”.
21/11/2019
Quynh Mai, Tuong San, and Minh Tu are among the Vietnamese beauties to have worn an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, and finished first in the national costume segments of their respective world pageants throughout the years.
01/11/2019
-A charity calendar for Tet 2020 has seen 12 Vietnamese beauties appear magnificent whilst each wearing the country’s national dress (Ao Dai).
16/10/2019
Hoang Hanh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Earth 2019, has been awarded a bronze medal in the beauty pageant’s national costume contest.
02/10/2019
Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, introduced her latest Ao Dai collection to members of the overseas Vietnamese community during an event which was recently held in Saudi Arabia.
30/09/2019
A cultural exchange running with the theme of “Vietnam-Myanmar: A dash of partnership” was recently held in Myanmar’s capital Yangon, featuring both modern and traditional performances from artists from both countries.
29/09/2019
A workshop aimed at preserving the cultural diversity of both Vietnam and Russia was held as part of the Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum 2019 which is currently underway in Saint Petersburg.
18/09/2019
Designer Nhat Dung showcased his latest Ao Dai collection during the Mottainai Festival 2019 which recently took place in Ho Chi Minh City.
12/09/2019
Vietnamese fashion designers Do Trinh Hoai Nam and Nguyen Cong Tri have impressed foreign audience with their Asian-style collections at two New York fashion events.