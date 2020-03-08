Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ao dai

tin tức về ao dai mới nhất

Hanoi woman spreads love for Ao Daiicon
VIDEO08/03/20200

Hanoi woman spreads love for Ao Dai

Whenever wearing Vietnamese traditional long dress, ao dài, all Vietnamese women feel the special beauty and attractiveness of the costume. 

 
Don't judge the book by its cover, do not judge a woman by the Ao Dai she wears

Don't judge the book by its cover, do not judge a woman by the Ao Dai she wears

icon08/03/20200
Hoai Sa dresses in Ao Dai for activities at Miss International Queen 2020

Hoai Sa dresses in Ao Dai for activities at Miss International Queen 2020

icon03/03/20200
HCM City postpones Ao Dai Festival due to COVID-19 fearsicon

HCM City postpones Ao Dai Festival due to COVID-19 fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

The seventh version of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has been delayed as a result of the ongoing situation relating to cases of acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Painter creates unique harmony between Ao Dai and wood-carved paintingsicon

Painter creates unique harmony between Ao Dai and wood-carved paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/01/2020

With nearly 20 years following her arts career, female Tay ethnic painter Vi Viet Nga has found her own way in working in wood-carved paintings and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).

Stunning Ao Dai go on show at Tet Hue Festival 2020icon

Stunning Ao Dai go on show at Tet Hue Festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

A fashion show featuring a range of different Ao Dai, Vietnam’s national outfit, took place in Thuong Bac park in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 14.

Temple of Literature named as host of calligraphy spring festival 2020icon

Temple of Literature named as host of calligraphy spring festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

Up to 52 calligraphers are set to take part in a calligraphy spring festival which will open on January 18 at the historic Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

HCM City's residents flock to Tet calligraphy marketsicon

HCM City's residents flock to Tet calligraphy markets

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

The calligraphy market at the HCM City Youth Cultural House in District 1 has become a must-visit attraction for residents and visitors for taking photos and buying calligraphy works for Tet (Lunar New Year).

Exhibition to honour the beauty of traditional Ao Dai in Hanoiicon

Exhibition to honour the beauty of traditional Ao Dai in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020

A total of 46 artworks, including 30 paintings, 10 photographs, and six outfits are currently on display at an Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, exhibition being held at 40 Nguyen Du street in Hanoi.

Images showcasing world heritage sites featured on traditional Ao Daiicon

Images showcasing world heritage sites featured on traditional Ao Dai

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

Talented local designer Nhat Dung has decorated a variety of Ao Dai with famous world heritage sites in a bid to promote Vietnamese culture to international friends during a cultural exchange that took place in HCM City.

Ao Dai exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museumicon

Ao Dai exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019

A special exhibition featuring Ao Dai (traditional long dress) is taking place at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi.

Chinese newspaper report on Vietnam’s ao dai sparks outrageicon

Chinese newspaper report on Vietnam’s ao dai sparks outrage

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/11/2019

Many Vietnamese designers have expressed outrage as a Chinese newspaper describes Vietnam’s ao dai as a “Chinese style”.

Vietnamese beauties enjoying national costume wins at global pageantsicon

Vietnamese beauties enjoying national costume wins at global pageants

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

Quynh Mai, Tuong San, and Minh Tu are among the Vietnamese beauties to have worn an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, and finished first in the national costume segments of their respective world pageants throughout the years.

Charity photo project sees Vietnamese beauties shineicon

Charity photo project sees Vietnamese beauties shine

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/11/2019

-A charity calendar for Tet 2020 has seen 12 Vietnamese beauties appear magnificent whilst each wearing the country’s national dress (Ao Dai).

Vietnamese contestant Hoang Hanh wins bronze in Miss Earth’s national costume contesticon

Vietnamese contestant Hoang Hanh wins bronze in Miss Earth’s national costume contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/10/2019

Hoang Hanh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Earth 2019, has been awarded a bronze medal in the beauty pageant’s national costume contest.

Miss Vietnam Ngoc Han unveils new Ao Dai collection in Saudi Arabiaicon

Miss Vietnam Ngoc Han unveils new Ao Dai collection in Saudi Arabia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/10/2019

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, introduced her latest Ao Dai collection to members of the overseas Vietnamese community during an event which was recently held in Saudi Arabia.

Yangon hosts Vietnam-Myanmar cultural exchangeicon

Yangon hosts Vietnam-Myanmar cultural exchange

VIETNAM & WORLD
30/09/2019

A cultural exchange running with the theme of “Vietnam-Myanmar: A dash of partnership” was recently held in Myanmar’s capital Yangon, featuring both modern and traditional performances from artists from both countries.

Vietnamese, Russian youngsters seek ways to preserve cultural diversityicon

Vietnamese, Russian youngsters seek ways to preserve cultural diversity

VIETNAM & WORLD
29/09/2019

A workshop aimed at preserving the cultural diversity of both Vietnam and Russia was held as part of the Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum 2019 which is currently underway in Saint Petersburg.

Latest Ao Dai collection by Nhat Dung unveiled at Mottainai Festivalicon

Latest Ao Dai collection by Nhat Dung unveiled at Mottainai Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/09/2019

Designer Nhat Dung showcased his latest Ao Dai collection during the Mottainai Festival 2019 which recently took place in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese designers launch their collections at New York Fashion Weekicon

Vietnamese designers launch their collections at New York Fashion Week

PHOTOS
12/09/2019

Vietnamese fashion designers Do Trinh Hoai Nam and Nguyen Cong Tri have impressed foreign audience with their Asian-style collections at two New York fashion events.

 
 
