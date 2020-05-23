Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
SOCIETY23/05/2020

Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

 
Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins

19/05/2020
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week

Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week

27/04/2020
Japan court hears report on ADN results in murder of Vietnamese girl

Japan court hears report on ADN results in murder of Vietnamese girl

SOCIETY
31/01/2020

The Tokyo High Court on January 31 began the second hearing in an appeal trial against a lower court ruling that sentenced a Japanese man to life in prison over the murder of a Vietnamese girl in 2017.

Two former public security officers have jail sentences reduced

Two former public security officers have jail sentences reduced

SOCIETY
14/06/2019

Two former officers of the public security sector involved in the case of acquiring public property and land in central Da Nang City and HCM City have had their jail sentences reduced at an appeal trial in Hanoi on Thursday.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
