Appeal trial
tin tức về Appeal trial mới nhất
The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.
SOCIETY
31/01/2020
The Tokyo High Court on January 31 began the second hearing in an appeal trial against a lower court ruling that sentenced a Japanese man to life in prison over the murder of a Vietnamese girl in 2017.
SOCIETY
14/06/2019
Two former officers of the public security sector involved in the case of acquiring public property and land in central Da Nang City and HCM City have had their jail sentences reduced at an appeal trial in Hanoi on Thursday.