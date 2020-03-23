AQI
The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.
17/02/2020
The conclusion that economic losses caused by air pollution could be up to 5 percent of GDP has raised controversy.
11/02/2020
According to Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, former deputy general director of the General Directorate of Environment, PM 2.5 fine dust and ozone are the two most worrying issues.
21/01/2020
Vietnam has been warned that serious air pollution will affect economic growth in the long term, and lead to foreign investment decline.
10/01/2020
Mitigating air pollution in Hanoi is a difficult task as pollutants are spread out in the air with no boundaries. Hanoi alone won’t be able to fulfill the task, scientists say.
07/01/2020
The emission sources outside Hanoi make up two-thirds of PM2.5 fine dust concentrations in Hanoi, according to a survey released in October 2018 on quantifying pollution sources.
07/01/2020
People have been advised to restrict outdoors exercise, close windows and doors, and wear protective masks to protect themselves from PM2.5 fine dust.
04/01/2020
Hanoi parents are concerned about the notice that their children will not go to school on days of serious pollution.
26/12/2019
Dust and smoke from production workshops in Hanoi and neighboring provinces are one of the reasons behind the serious air pollution in the capital city.
18/12/2019
That is a question posed by experts in the context of the high air pollution concentration in Vietnam.
08/12/2019
The air quality in the last six days of November was poor, with the index exceeding the permitted levels.
28/11/2019
The air quality in Hanoi is becoming worse than usual. In suburban districts, people are burning straw and scraps of fabric though they have been warned of the risks.
15/11/2019
At 7 am on November 6, air monitoring systems in Hanoi all reported that air quality was at the purple and red levels, or very harmful and harmful levels, respectively, to human health.
10/11/2019
Air monitoring stations that warn people about air pollution can be useful, but this is not a radical solution to have a safe living environment.
31/10/2019
Instead of works for public interest, multistory buildings in Hanoi have arisen on land where factories and administration offices were located in the past.
25/10/2019
Saying that private vehicles are the biggest source of pollution, Hanoi’s Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung supports the policy to recall old cars and motorbikes.
18/10/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the leaders of Hanoi to apply radical solutions to handle air pollution.