AQI

tin tức về AQI mới nhất

Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT11 giờ trước0

Air quality to improve from late March: VEA

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

 
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

icon23/03/20200
Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

icon02/03/20200
Are the estimates about air pollution's effects on the economy reliable?

Are the estimates about air pollution's effects on the economy reliable?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020

The conclusion that economic losses caused by air pollution could be up to 5 percent of GDP has raised controversy.

Air pollution's effects on Vietnam's economic structure

Air pollution’s effects on Vietnam’s economic structure

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020

According to Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, former deputy general director of the General Directorate of Environment, PM 2.5 fine dust and ozone are the two most worrying issues.

Air pollution may lead to 5% GDP decrease for Vietnam: foreign investors

Air pollution may lead to 5% GDP decrease for Vietnam: foreign investors

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/01/2020

Vietnam has been warned that serious air pollution will affect economic growth in the long term, and lead to foreign investment decline.

Hanoi alone won't be able to mitigate air pollution

Hanoi alone won’t be able to mitigate air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020

Mitigating air pollution in Hanoi is a difficult task as pollutants are spread out in the air with no boundaries. Hanoi alone won’t be able to fulfill the task, scientists say.

Air pollution in Hanoi is worse on days with easterly winds

Air pollution in Hanoi is worse on days with easterly winds

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020

The emission sources outside Hanoi make up two-thirds of PM2.5 fine dust concentrations in Hanoi, according to a survey released in October 2018 on quantifying pollution sources.

Air pollution alarming, electric motorbike market heats up

Air pollution alarming, electric motorbike market heats up

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020

People have been advised to restrict outdoors exercise, close windows and doors, and wear protective masks to protect themselves from PM2.5 fine dust.

Air pollution warnings upset students' schedules

Air pollution warnings upset students’ schedules

SOCIETY
04/01/2020

Hanoi parents are concerned about the notice that their children will not go to school on days of serious pollution.

Hanoi affected by waste from craft villages

Hanoi affected by waste from craft villages

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

Dust and smoke from production workshops in Hanoi and neighboring provinces are one of the reasons behind the serious air pollution in the capital city.

Are Vietnamese 'tolerating' pollution better than other countries?

Are Vietnamese 'tolerating' pollution better than other countries?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2019

That is a question posed by experts in the context of the high air pollution concentration in Vietnam.

Central HCM City exceeds PM2.5 emissions limits

Central HCM City exceeds PM2.5 emissions limits

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/12/2019

Transportation activities make up 99 percent of the total CO emissions of HCM City.

Hanoians worried as air quality has become poor year-round

Hanoians worried as air quality has become poor year-round

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/12/2019

The air quality in the last six days of November was poor, with the index exceeding the permitted levels.

Air pollution in Hanoi worsens as residents burn straw, fabrics

Air pollution in Hanoi worsens as residents burn straw, fabrics

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019

The air quality in Hanoi is becoming worse than usual. In suburban districts, people are burning straw and scraps of fabric though they have been warned of the risks.

Air pollution a top concern for big cities in Vietnam

Air pollution a top concern for big cities in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019

At 7 am on November 6, air monitoring systems in Hanoi all reported that air quality was at the purple and red levels, or very harmful and harmful levels, respectively, to human health.

Air monitoring stations will give warnings, and what is next?

Air monitoring stations will give warnings, and what is next?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/11/2019

Air monitoring stations that warn people about air pollution can be useful, but this is not a radical solution to have a safe living environment.

Factories leave, multi-story buildings arise in inner Hanoi

Factories leave, multi-story buildings arise in inner Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019

Instead of works for public interest, multistory buildings in Hanoi have arisen on land where factories and administration offices were located in the past.

Hanoi mayor wants to recall old cars, motorbikes

Hanoi mayor wants to recall old cars, motorbikes

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/10/2019

Saying that private vehicles are the biggest source of pollution, Hanoi’s Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung supports the policy to recall old cars and motorbikes.

The dark side of urbanization: air pollution in big cities

The dark side of urbanization: air pollution in big cities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the leaders of Hanoi to apply radical solutions to handle air pollution.

 
 
