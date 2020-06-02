arrested
Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday.
17/04/2020
Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.
11/02/2020
A British man has been taken into custody for allegedly robbing a convenience store on Bui Vien pedestrian street in HCM City, city police have announced.
17/01/2020
A Vietnamese man described by the authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler is behind bars after he was arrested in the United Kingdom.
17/01/2020
The People’s Court of Hanoi on Wednesday sentenced Nguyen Huu Hue to six years in prison for illegally trafficking seven frozen tiger cubs.
09/01/2020
A man from Hanoi was sentenced to death for trafficking up to 3kg of heroin by the Thanh Hoa Court on Tuesday.
08/01/2020
A man in Hanoi has been arrested for producing counterfeit vehicle licence plates.
26/12/2019
Police in the southern province of Khanh Hoa have launched criminal proceedings against the former general director of Song Da Nha Trang JSC.
27/11/2019
You may have heard of people dying from obesity, but it's rare to hear of someone going to prison for not eating enough. But that's the case here.
19/10/2019
Police in Haiphong have successfully arrested a Vietnamese woman suspected of being the gang leader of an international drug trafficking ring between the northern port city and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
16/10/2019
Dinh Thanh Tung, 30, of Ngo Quyen District, the northern city of Hai Phong has been arrested for robbing a gold shop in the nearby province of Quang Ninh.
11/10/2019
A total of 10 Chinese nationals have been arrested in Hai Chau district, Danang, for entering illegally into Vietnam, according to a statement made by local police on October 10.
01/10/2019
Two men suspected of killing a student Grab driver in Hanoi last week were arrested in northern Yen Bai Province on Monday, according to police of Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem District.
22/08/2019
Two top officials of Tra Vinh City were arrested on Wednesday as part of a probe into a land tax evasion ring that caused estimated losses of nearly VND120 billion (US$5.2 million) to the Government.
15/08/2019
Police in the northern Quang Ninh Province have charged a woman for alleged involvement in running an illegal commercial surrogacy business.
15/08/2019
Three Chinese men suspected of killing a taxi driver and stealing his car have been arrested in the border province of Son La, local police said on Tuesday.
23/07/2019
A Lao national carrying more than 24,000 tablets of synthetic narcotics was recently arrested at the Cha Lo International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Border Guard High Command.
24/06/2019
Police in Thanh Hoa arrested three Chinese nationals on June 20 for allegedly stealing cash.