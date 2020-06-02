Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
arrested

tin tức về arrested mới nhất

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
SOCIETY23 giờ trước0

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

 
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested

icon02/06/20200
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested

icon28/05/20200
Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained

Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained

SOCIETY
17/04/2020

Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.

British man arrested for armed robbery in HCM City

British man arrested for armed robbery in HCM City

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

A British man has been taken into custody for allegedly robbing a convenience store on Bui Vien pedestrian street in HCM City, city police have announced. 

Vietnamese people trafficker arrested

Vietnamese people trafficker arrested

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

A Vietnamese man described by the authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler is behind bars after he was arrested in the United Kingdom.

Tiger trafficker sentenced to 6 years in prison

Tiger trafficker sentenced to 6 years in prison

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

The People’s Court of Hanoi on Wednesday sentenced Nguyen Huu Hue to six years in prison for illegally trafficking seven frozen tiger cubs.

Man gets death penalty for drug trafficking

Man gets death penalty for drug trafficking

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

A man from Hanoi was sentenced to death for trafficking up to 3kg of heroin by the Thanh Hoa Court on Tuesday.

Producer of fake vehicle licence plates arrested

Producer of fake vehicle licence plates arrested

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

A man in Hanoi has been arrested for producing counterfeit vehicle licence plates.

Former general director arrested for fraud

Former general director arrested for fraud

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Police in the southern province of Khanh Hoa have launched criminal proceedings against the former general director of Song Da Nha Trang JSC.

Eating to live or to go to prison?

Eating to live or to go to prison?

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

You may have heard of people dying from obesity, but it's rare to hear of someone going to prison for not eating enough. But that's the case here.

Female international drug trafficker arrested in Hai Phong

Female international drug trafficker arrested in Hai Phong

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

Police in Haiphong have successfully arrested a Vietnamese woman suspected of being the gang leader of an international drug trafficking ring between the northern port city and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Not all that glitters is gold, not all that rob are smart

Not all that glitters is gold, not all that rob are smart

SOCIETY
16/10/2019

Dinh Thanh Tung, 30, of Ngo Quyen District, the northern city of Hai Phong has been arrested for robbing a gold shop in the nearby province of Quang Ninh.

10 Chinese nationals arrested after illegally entering Vietnam

10 Chinese nationals arrested after illegally entering Vietnam

SOCIETY
11/10/2019

A total of 10 Chinese nationals have been arrested in Hai Chau district, Danang, for entering illegally into Vietnam, according to a statement made by local police on October 10.

Police arrest two men suspected of killing Hanoi Grab driver

Police arrest two men suspected of killing Hanoi Grab driver

SOCIETY
01/10/2019

Two men suspected of killing a student Grab driver in Hanoi last week were arrested in northern Yen Bai Province on Monday, according to police of Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem District.

Tra Vinh's top officials arrested in tax evasion probe

Tra Vinh's top officials arrested in tax evasion probe

SOCIETY
22/08/2019

Two top officials of Tra Vinh City were arrested on Wednesday as part of a probe into a land tax evasion ring that caused estimated losses of nearly VND120 billion (US$5.2 million) to the Government.

Quang Ninh: One woman arrested for illegal surrogacy

Quang Ninh: One woman arrested for illegal surrogacy

SOCIETY
15/08/2019

Police in the northern Quang Ninh Province have charged a woman for alleged involvement in running an illegal commercial surrogacy business.

Three Chinese suspects arrested for murdering taxi driver

Three Chinese suspects arrested for murdering taxi driver

SOCIETY
15/08/2019

Three Chinese men suspected of killing a taxi driver and stealing his car have been arrested in the border province of Son La, local police said on Tuesday.

Lao drug ringleader arrested

Lao drug ringleader arrested

SOCIETY
23/07/2019

A Lao national carrying more than 24,000 tablets of synthetic narcotics was recently arrested at the Cha Lo International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Border Guard High Command.

Three Chinese nationals arrested for alleged theft

Three Chinese nationals arrested for alleged theft

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

Police in Thanh Hoa arrested three Chinese nationals on June 20 for allegedly stealing cash.

 
 
