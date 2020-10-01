 
Covid-19
Artificial Intelligence

Vietnam's first AI Robot excites techies
Vietnam’s first AI Robot excites techies

Tri Nhan, the first robot built in Vietnam with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to be the future of teaching. With the ability to do maths, solve problems, and even read poems, the robot could one day become a teaching assistant.
 
Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI

Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI

14/09/2020
Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.
Young researcher shares his passion for AI

Young researcher shares his passion for AI

02/07/2020
When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.
Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launched

Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launched

13/03/2020
The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.
A tasty social networking site using artificial intelligence

A tasty social networking site using artificial intelligence

30/01/2020
A social network site geared towards lovers of food is proving popular since its launch in Vietnam.  
Japanese firms increase investments in advanced tech in Vietnam

Japanese firms increase investments in advanced tech in Vietnam

26/01/2020
Japanese investment in Vietnam has strongly developed in both quality and quantity as investors are applying the most advanced technologies in production, experts have said.
PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises

PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises

20/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.
As securities services go digital, will robots replace brokers?

As securities services go digital, will robots replace brokers?

06/01/2020
 Big securities companies are trying to catch up with the technological revolution in the financial industry by employing robots and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide services for their clients.  
Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debut

Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debut

27/12/2019
Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.
Digital transformation turns into Chapter 2

Digital transformation turns into Chapter 2

20/12/2019
Digital transformation is shifting towards a new chapter – Chapter 2 – ending experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI) and moving simple workloads to the cloud at many organisations.  
Artificial Intelligence serves social development

Artificial Intelligence serves social development

03/09/2019
The fourth industrial revolution, with Artificial Intelligence (or AI) as its core element, has shaken up the world in recent years. Vietnam is no exception. In Vietnam, AI has been gradually integrated into all spheres.
Vietnam needs up to 90,000 IT workers in 2019

Vietnam needs up to 90,000 IT workers in 2019

17/08/2019
Vietnam will need 70,000 - 90,000 information technology (IT) workers in 2019, the online newspaper of the Government reported, citing a report by TopDev – an IT recruiting firm.
Will human resources become the weak point of AI and Vietnam's case

Will human resources become the weak point of AI and Vietnam's case

01/06/2019
AI has now become the key for technology companies to help reduce errors, increase the productivity and quality of their operations, and minimise work accidents in modern manufacturing plants.
Vì sao A.I. đáng sợ?

Vì sao A.I. đáng sợ?

06/08/2015
 AI (Artificial Intelligence - Trí tuệ nhân tạo) nay trở nên quen thuộc với người dùng điện thoại qua các ứng dụng Google Now, Apple Siri hoặc Microsoft Cortana. Vì sao có dự đoán rằng AI sẽ trở nên đáng sợ, có thể chỉ trong mười năm nữa?
 
 
