Artificial Intelligence
tin tức về Artificial Intelligence mới nhất
Tri Nhan, the first robot built in Vietnam with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to be the future of teaching. With the ability to do maths, solve problems, and even read poems, the robot could one day become a teaching assistant.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/09/2020
Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/07/2020
When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020
The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020
A social network site geared towards lovers of food is proving popular since its launch in Vietnam.
BUSINESS
26/01/2020
Japanese investment in Vietnam has strongly developed in both quality and quantity as investors are applying the most advanced technologies in production, experts have said.
BUSINESS
20/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.
BUSINESS
06/01/2020
Big securities companies are trying to catch up with the technological revolution in the financial industry by employing robots and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide services for their clients.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/12/2019
Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
Digital transformation is shifting towards a new chapter – Chapter 2 – ending experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI) and moving simple workloads to the cloud at many organisations.
VIDEO
03/09/2019
The fourth industrial revolution, with Artificial Intelligence (or AI) as its core element, has shaken up the world in recent years. Vietnam is no exception. In Vietnam, AI has been gradually integrated into all spheres.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/08/2019
Vietnam will need 70,000 - 90,000 information technology (IT) workers in 2019, the online newspaper of the Government reported, citing a report by TopDev – an IT recruiting firm.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/06/2019
AI has now become the key for technology companies to help reduce errors, increase the productivity and quality of their operations, and minimise work accidents in modern manufacturing plants.
Chuyên trang Echip
06/08/2015
AI (Artificial Intelligence - Trí tuệ nhân tạo) nay trở nên quen thuộc với người dùng điện thoại qua các ứng dụng Google Now, Apple Siri hoặc Microsoft Cortana. Vì sao có dự đoán rằng AI sẽ trở nên đáng sợ, có thể chỉ trong mười năm nữa?