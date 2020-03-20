Asean 2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.
08/03/2020
08/03/2020
A preparatory senior economic officials' meeting for the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (PREP-SEOM for the 26th AEM Retreat) was held in Da Nang city on March 8.
07/03/2020
07/03/2020
ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit.
06/03/2020
06/03/2020
Vietnam and ASEAN member countries would continuously support and share experience with Timor Leste in preparations for its admission to the bloc, as well as assessing the country’s capability and readiness.
29/02/2020
29/02/2020
The ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC (AWC-DC) held a wide range of exchange activities in 2019 under the chair of Vietnam.
28/02/2020
28/02/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.
27/02/2020
27/02/2020
The ASEAN Secretariat launched the ASEAN Cultural Heritage Digital Archive (ACHDA) website at a ceremony at the Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta on February 27.
27/02/2020
27/02/2020
The 12th meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) and ASEAN+3 ambassadors to ASEAN took place at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 27.
26/02/2020
26/02/2020
The ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC) held its 8th meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 25.
23/02/2020
23/02/2020
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, attended first activities within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament 2020.
21/02/2020
21/02/2020
The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in August as one among a series of important cultural and art events in 2020, the Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship year.
20/02/2020
20/02/2020
The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed two initiatives for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
15/02/2020
15/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, issued a statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
14/02/2020
14/02/2020
A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.
22/01/2020
22/01/2020
The 18th meeting of the Governing Council of the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN IPR) took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 21, the first during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
22/01/2020
22/01/2020
The ASEAN Secretariat launched the Year of ASEAN Identity 2020 and presented awards for winners of the Year’s logo design competition on January 21.
17/01/2020
17/01/2020
Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.
14/01/2020
14/01/2020
Three prioritised orientations in the economic pillar of ASEAN in 2020 was revealed during the first meeting of ASEAN Senior Economic Officials in 2020 (SEOM 1/51), which is underway in Hanoi from January 12-14.