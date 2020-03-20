Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Asean 2020

tin tức về Asean 2020 mới nhất

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetingsicon
POLITICS20/03/20200

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

 
AEM Retreat issues joint statement on economic resilience to COVID-19

AEM Retreat issues joint statement on economic resilience to COVID-19

icon12/03/20200
Vietnam’s initiatives on ASEAN economic cooperation adopted

Vietnam’s initiatives on ASEAN economic cooperation adopted

icon11/03/20200
Vietnam proposes 13 priorities for 26th AEM Retreaticon

Vietnam proposes 13 priorities for 26th AEM Retreat

POLITICS
08/03/2020

A preparatory senior economic officials' meeting for the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (PREP-SEOM for the 26th AEM Retreat) was held in Da Nang city on March 8.

Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summiticon

Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
07/03/2020

ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam, ASEAN support Timor Leste in membership applicationicon

Vietnam, ASEAN support Timor Leste in membership application

POLITICS
06/03/2020

Vietnam and ASEAN member countries would continuously support and share experience with Timor Leste in preparations for its admission to the bloc, as well as assessing the country’s capability and readiness.

Vietnam holds series of activities of ASEAN Women’s Circle in USicon

Vietnam holds series of activities of ASEAN Women’s Circle in US

POLITICS
29/02/2020

The ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC (AWC-DC) held a wide range of exchange activities in 2019 under the chair of Vietnam.

Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020icon

Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

POLITICS
28/02/2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.

ASEAN launches Cultural Heritage Digital Archive Websiteicon

ASEAN launches Cultural Heritage Digital Archive Website

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/02/2020

The ASEAN Secretariat launched the ASEAN Cultural Heritage Digital Archive (ACHDA) website at a ceremony at the Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta on February 27.

Jakarta meeting reviews ASEAN+3 cooperationicon

Jakarta meeting reviews ASEAN+3 cooperation

POLITICS
27/02/2020

The 12th meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) and ASEAN+3 ambassadors to ASEAN took place at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 27.

ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee holds 8th meetingicon

ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee holds 8th meeting

POLITICS
26/02/2020

The ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC) held its 8th meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 25.

Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Genevaicon

Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Geneva

POLITICS
23/02/2020

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, attended first activities within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament 2020.

Third ASEAN graphic arts competition to take place in Hanoiicon

Third ASEAN graphic arts competition to take place in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in August as one among a series of important cultural and art events in 2020, the Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship year.

VN Agriculture Ministry proposes initiatives for ASEAN Chairmanship Yearicon

VN Agriculture Ministry proposes initiatives for ASEAN Chairmanship Year

POLITICS
20/02/2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed two initiatives for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

ASEAN Chairman issues statement on responding to COVID-19icon

ASEAN Chairman issues statement on responding to COVID-19

POLITICS
15/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, issued a statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countriesicon

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countries

POLITICS
14/02/2020

A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.

Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN-IPR Governing Councilicon

Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN-IPR Governing Council

POLITICS
22/01/2020

The 18th meeting of the Governing Council of the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN IPR) took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 21, the first during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

Year of ASEAN Identity 2020 launchedicon

Year of ASEAN Identity 2020 launched

POLITICS
22/01/2020

The ASEAN Secretariat launched the Year of ASEAN Identity 2020 and presented awards for winners of the Year’s logo design competition on January 21.

ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreaticon

ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreat

POLITICS
17/01/2020

Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.

Prioritised orientations in ASEAN economic pillar in 2020 unveiledicon

Prioritised orientations in ASEAN economic pillar in 2020 unveiled

POLITICS
14/01/2020

Three prioritised orientations in the economic pillar of ASEAN in 2020 was revealed during the first meeting of ASEAN Senior Economic Officials in 2020 (SEOM 1/51), which is underway in Hanoi from January 12-14.

 
 
