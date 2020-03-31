Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
asean chair

tin tức về asean chair mới nhất

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19icon
POLITICS14 giờ trước0

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

 
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic

icon31/03/20200
Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

icon13/03/20200
Mekong-Lancang cooperation contributes to addressing regional challengesicon

Mekong-Lancang cooperation contributes to addressing regional challenges

POLITICS
21/02/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 20 suggested that the Mekong-Lancang cooperation (MLC) should contribute to consolidating coordination between countries in handling regional challenges.

Vietnam, Laos boost security cooperationicon

Vietnam, Laos boost security cooperation

POLITICS
10/02/2020

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam has affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will do its best to further comprehensive cooperation with Lao counterparts to meet demand in the new situation.

Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperationicon

Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation

POLITICS
20/01/2020

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.

Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Officeicon

Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Office

POLITICS
17/01/2020

Vietnam hopes to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on Jan 16.

PM sends New Year greetings to ASEAN leadersicon

PM sends New Year greetings to ASEAN leaders

POLITICS
01/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent New Year greetings to leaders of ASEAN member states on the first day of 2020 on the occasion of Vietnam’s official assumption of its role as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honouredicon

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured

POLITICS
21/12/2019

The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Vietnam calls for stronger global governance reformicon

Vietnam calls for stronger global governance reform

POLITICS
23/11/2019

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to speed up global governance reform, firstly multilateral institutions, in order to effectively deal with global issues.

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issueicon

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
23/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.

Vietnam welcomes ASEAN chair statusicon

Vietnam welcomes ASEAN chair status

POLITICS
04/11/2019

Vietnam will receive the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 from Thailand in early November. With this new responsibility, the country is aiming to further its contributions to regional peace and sustainability with a people-centred approach.

Vietnamese leaders hold talks with Cambodian PM Hun Senicon

Vietnamese leaders hold talks with Cambodian PM Hun Sen

POLITICS
04/10/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen after a grand welcome ceremony for the guest in Hanoi on October 4.

Vietnam to host ASEAN peacekeeping meeting in 2020icon

Vietnam to host ASEAN peacekeeping meeting in 2020

POLITICS
07/09/2019

Vietnam will host the eighth annual general meeting of the ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) in August, 2020.

Preparations underway for ASEAN defence-military events in 2020icon

Preparations underway for ASEAN defence-military events in 2020

POLITICS
18/07/2019

The Ministry of Defence’s steering committee on ASEAN 2020 held a conference in Hanoi on July 17 to implement a project on organising ASEAN defence-military events in 2020 when Vietnam assumes the ASEAN Chair.

PM meets world leaders attending G20 Summit in Japanicon

PM meets world leaders attending G20 Summit in Japan

POLITICS
30/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29.

 
 
