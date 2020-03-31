asean chair
tin tức về asean chair mới nhất
Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)
21/02/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 20 suggested that the Mekong-Lancang cooperation (MLC) should contribute to consolidating coordination between countries in handling regional challenges.
10/02/2020
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam has affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will do its best to further comprehensive cooperation with Lao counterparts to meet demand in the new situation.
20/01/2020
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.
17/01/2020
Vietnam hopes to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on Jan 16.
01/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent New Year greetings to leaders of ASEAN member states on the first day of 2020 on the occasion of Vietnam’s official assumption of its role as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
21/12/2019
The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.
23/11/2019
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to speed up global governance reform, firstly multilateral institutions, in order to effectively deal with global issues.
23/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.
04/11/2019
Vietnam will receive the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 from Thailand in early November. With this new responsibility, the country is aiming to further its contributions to regional peace and sustainability with a people-centred approach.
04/10/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen after a grand welcome ceremony for the guest in Hanoi on October 4.
07/09/2019
Vietnam will host the eighth annual general meeting of the ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) in August, 2020.
18/07/2019
The Ministry of Defence’s steering committee on ASEAN 2020 held a conference in Hanoi on July 17 to implement a project on organising ASEAN defence-military events in 2020 when Vietnam assumes the ASEAN Chair.
30/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29.