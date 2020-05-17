ASEAN Chairmanship 2020
Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.
18/11/2019
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talks to Vietnam News Agency about ASEAN-Vietnam co-operation and the roles of Vietnam as ASEAN Chairman in 2020.
08/11/2019
Vietnam has been ready with organizational apparatus, personnel and projects and overall action plan for ASEAN Year 2020, said deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Ngo Toan Thang at a regular press conference in Hanoi on November 7.