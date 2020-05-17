Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

tin tức về ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 mới nhất

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaksicon
17/05/2020

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks

Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.

 
Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson

Vietnam makes important contributions to ASEAN economic co-operation: ministericon

Vietnam makes important contributions to ASEAN economic co-operation: minister

POLITICS
18/11/2019

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talks to Vietnam News Agency about ASEAN-Vietnam co-operation and the roles of Vietnam as ASEAN Chairman in 2020.

Foreign Ministry: Vietnam ready for ASEAN Year 2020

08/11/2019

Vietnam has been ready with organizational apparatus, personnel and projects and overall action plan for ASEAN Year 2020, said deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Ngo Toan Thang at a regular press conference in Hanoi on November 7.

 
 
