ASEAN Chairmanship
tin tức về ASEAN Chairmanship mới nhất
Vietnam handed over its chairmanship role at the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR) to Indonesia at an ACR monthly meeting held on January 20.
FEATURE
17/11/2020
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits held online from November 12-15 in Hanoi were the most important conferences in 2020.
POLITICS
13/06/2020
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.
POLITICS
16/04/2020
Ambassador Deng Xijun, head of the Chinese mission to ASEAN, affirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2020 during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
08/04/2020
Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,
POLITICS
20/03/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.
POLITICS
19/01/2020
Vietnam has carried out the first activities of ASEAN Year 2020 under the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” after assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship on January 1.
POLITICS
14/01/2020
Three prioritised orientations in the economic pillar of ASEAN in 2020 was revealed during the first meeting of ASEAN Senior Economic Officials in 2020 (SEOM 1/51), which is underway in Hanoi from January 12-14.
POLITICS
13/01/2020
Advancing ASEAN’s contribution to maintaining regional peace, security and stability has been identified as one of five key priorities for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.
POLITICS
25/12/2019
Despite confronting a lot of challenges, Thailand has mobilised all resources to ensure the success of its ASEAN chairmanship, said Sihasak Puangketkaew, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.
POLITICS
03/12/2019
Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.
POLITICS
19/11/2019
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung unveiled the official theme and top priorities of Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship at a press conference on Monday.
POLITICS
19/11/2019
Vietnam is ready to take over the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2020 with the highest sense of responsibility, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, reiterating Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s statement.
POLITICS
10/11/2019
Vietnam taking over ASEAN’s annually rotating chairmanship from Thailand marks another step towards its assumption of the role in 2020, according to an article on The Diplomat.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
07/11/2019
Vietnam should make greater efforts to get stronger support from the international community in the East Sea issues and hold more activities similar to East Sea International Conferences, a leading foreign expert has suggested.
POLITICS
05/11/2019
The chairmanship of ASEAN for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.
POLITICS
05/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.
POLITICS
05/11/2019
Ceremonies were held in Bangkok on November 4 evening to wrap up the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits and hand over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 to Vietnam.