ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

tin tức về ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 mới nhất

Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announcedicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

Sixteen posters for the Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently. 

 
Vietnam proposes 13 priorities for 26th AEM Retreat

icon08/03/20200
Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

icon28/02/20200
Vietnam chairs AICHR’s 30th meeting in Hanoi

POLITICS
22/02/2020

The 30th meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) took place in Hanoi from February 18-21.

VN Agriculture Ministry proposes initiatives for ASEAN Chairmanship Year

POLITICS
20/02/2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed two initiatives for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

Vietnam ready for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020: ambassador

POLITICS
31/12/2019

The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN has completed all preparations for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, a diplomat has said.

Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Social affairs – a focus of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

POLITICS
04/12/2019

Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.

 
 
