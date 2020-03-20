ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
Sixteen posters for the Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.
22/02/2020
The 30th meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) took place in Hanoi from February 18-21.
20/02/2020
The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed two initiatives for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
31/12/2019
The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN has completed all preparations for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, a diplomat has said.
06/12/2019
Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.
04/12/2019
Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.