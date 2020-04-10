asean community
tin tức về asean community mới nhất
All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections.
28/02/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.
14/02/2020
A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.
21/01/2020
Vietnam and Thailand held the seventh political consultation under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Foreign Ministry Busaya Mathelin in Hanoi on January 20.
02/01/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.
15/12/2019
Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.
07/12/2019
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, also head of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), speaks to Vietnam News Agency about the country’s ASEAN chairmanship role in 2020.
06/12/2019
Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.
03/12/2019
The ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists (ACYS) 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 2 with the participation of 140 delegates.
05/11/2019
The chairmanship of ASEAN for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.
05/11/2019
Ceremonies were held in Bangkok on November 4 evening to wrap up the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits and hand over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 to Vietnam.
01/11/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s participation in the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits on November 2-4 is set to demonstrate Vietnam’s efforts to join hands with other members to enhance the bloc’s solidarity and relations with partners.
15/09/2019
The ASEAN Civil Society Conference/ ASEAN People’s Forum (ACSC/APF) is scheduled to take place in Vietnam next year.
17/08/2019
Officials in charge of external affairs from parliaments of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia gathered in Quang Ninh today during their seventh conference on the role of parliament in realising agreements in the Development Triangle.
09/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has highlighted the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a strong and cohesive community in an article written on the occasion of the bloc’s 52nd founding anniversary.
08/08/2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flag hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 morning to mark the 52nd anniversary of the grouping.
31/07/2019
Delegates to the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) in Bangkok on July 31 discussed the building of the ASEAN Community and foreign relations, and reviewed preparations for year-end summits.
24/06/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other ASEAN leaders at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, discussing orientations and measures to build a sustainable ASEAN Community for the people.