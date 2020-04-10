Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
asean community

tin tức về asean community mới nhất

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19icon
POLITICS10/04/20200

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

 
icon31/03/20200
icon31/03/20200
Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

POLITICS
28/02/2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countries

POLITICS
14/02/2020

A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.

Vietnam, Thailand hold 7th political consultation in Hanoi

POLITICS
21/01/2020

Vietnam and Thailand held the seventh political consultation under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Foreign Ministry Busaya Mathelin in Hanoi on January 20.

Top leader’s message on Vietnam’s assumption of ASEAN, UNSC positions

POLITICS
02/01/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure. 

Vietnam wants to sustain ASEAN resilience to global challenges: Deputy FM

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

Vietnam aims to boost ASEAN consensus as chairman

POLITICS
07/12/2019

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, also head of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), speaks to Vietnam News Agency about the country’s ASEAN chairmanship role in 2020.

Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists 2019 opens in Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/12/2019

The ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists (ACYS) 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 2 with the participation of 140 delegates.

Chairmanship to help Vietnam affirm stature in ASEAN

POLITICS
05/11/2019

The chairmanship of ASEAN for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.

35th ASEAN Summit concludes, Vietnam assumes chairmanship

POLITICS
05/11/2019

Ceremonies were held in Bangkok on November 4 evening to wrap up the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits and hand over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 to Vietnam.

Vietnamese PM’s attendance in summits aims to enhance ASEAN solidarity

POLITICS
01/11/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s participation in the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits on November 2-4 is set to demonstrate Vietnam’s efforts to join hands with other members to enhance the bloc’s solidarity and relations with partners.

Vietnam chosen as host of ASEAN People’s Forum 2020

POLITICS
15/09/2019

The ASEAN Civil Society Conference/ ASEAN People’s Forum (ACSC/APF) is scheduled to take place in Vietnam next year.

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia seek to promote Development Triangle efficiency

POLITICS
17/08/2019

Officials in charge of external affairs from parliaments of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia gathered in Quang Ninh today during their seventh conference on the role of parliament in realising agreements in the Development Triangle.

ASEAN Community stays cohesive to move forwards: Deputy PM

POLITICS
09/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has highlighted the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a strong and cohesive community in an article written on the occasion of the bloc’s 52nd founding anniversary.

ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony celebrates grouping’s 52nd anniversary

POLITICS
08/08/2019

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flag hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 morning to mark the 52nd anniversary of the grouping.

AMM-52: ministers discusses series of regional issues

POLITICS
31/07/2019

Delegates to the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) in Bangkok on July 31 discussed the building of the ASEAN Community and foreign relations, and reviewed preparations for year-end summits.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends plenum of 34th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
24/06/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other ASEAN leaders at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, discussing orientations and measures to build a sustainable ASEAN Community for the people.

 
 
