ASEAN Countries

tin tức về ASEAN Countries mới nhất

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial watersicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY21/04/20200

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

 
To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently

To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently

icon13/04/20200
ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students

icon05/04/20200
ASEAN countries agree to conclude RCEP negotiationsicon

ASEAN countries agree to conclude RCEP negotiations

POLITICS
10/03/2020

ASEAN countries have agreed to try and persuade India to return to the negotiating table for the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal.

Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nangicon

Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang

POLITICS
06/12/2019

The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEANicon

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEAN

BUSINESS
18/10/2019

News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.

Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chieficon

Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chief

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

Malaysia has fined 80 individuals and entities for allegedly receiving money from state fund 1MDB, the country’s anti-graft chief said on Monday.

 
 
