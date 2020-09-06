ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly
The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.
14/08/2020
National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday
25/06/2020
Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26,
26/08/2019
AIPA supports the regional grouping’s efforts in realizing and associating the ASEAN Vision 2025 as well as ASEAN’s initiatives in strengthening regional connectivity.
26/08/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Executive Committee in Bangkok on August 25 as part of the 40th General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA 40).