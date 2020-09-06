Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

tin tức về ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly mới nhất

AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.

 
41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens

41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens

icon1 giờ trước0
Vietnam's preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries' trust : AIPA Secretary-General

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General

icon06/09/20200
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

POLITICS
14/08/2020

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community

POLITICS
25/06/2020

Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26, 

NA leader calls for stronger AIPA-ASEAN partnership

NA leader calls for stronger AIPA-ASEAN partnership

POLITICS
26/08/2019

AIPA supports the regional grouping’s efforts in realizing and associating the ASEAN Vision 2025 as well as ASEAN’s initiatives in strengthening regional connectivity.

Top legislator attends meeting of AIPA Executive Committee

Top legislator attends meeting of AIPA Executive Committee

POLITICS
26/08/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Executive Committee in Bangkok on August 25 as part of the 40th General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA 40).

 
 
