ASEAN Secretariat

tin tức về ASEAN Secretariat mới nhất

Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings
POLITICS 03/03/2020

Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings

The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

 
ASEAN launches Cultural Heritage Digital Archive Website

ASEAN launches Cultural Heritage Digital Archive Website

27/02/2020
Jakarta meeting reviews ASEAN+3 cooperation

Jakarta meeting reviews ASEAN+3 cooperation

27/02/2020
Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam

Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam

POLITICS
31/12/2019

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.

Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang

Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang

POLITICS
06/12/2019

The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

ASEAN releases reports on economic integration in 2019

ASEAN releases reports on economic integration in 2019

POLITICS
02/11/2019

The ASEAN Secretariat on November 1 released the sixth issue of the ASEAN Economic Integration Brief (AEIB), and the ASEAN Integration Report (AIR) 2019, in time for the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.

 
 
