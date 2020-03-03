ASEAN Secretariat
tin tức về ASEAN Secretariat mới nhất
icon
The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
icon POLITICS
31/12/2019
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.
icon POLITICS
06/12/2019
The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.
icon POLITICS
02/11/2019
The ASEAN Secretariat on November 1 released the sixth issue of the ASEAN Economic Integration Brief (AEIB), and the ASEAN Integration Report (AIR) 2019, in time for the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.