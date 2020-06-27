Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ASEAN Summit

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
POLITICS27/06/20200

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19

The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

 
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020

BUSINESS
19/04/2020

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summit

Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
07/03/2020

ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit.

Thailand to continue high-speed railway talks with China

Thailand to continue high-speed railway talks with China

BUSINESS
23/09/2019

The Transport Ministry of Thailand will hold contract talks with China for the joint high-speed railway project between Bangkok and northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province during the ASEAN Summit in November.

 
 
