ASEAN Summit
tin tức về ASEAN Summit mới nhất
The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.
BUSINESS
19/04/2020
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.
POLITICS
07/03/2020
ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit.
BUSINESS
23/09/2019
The Transport Ministry of Thailand will hold contract talks with China for the joint high-speed railway project between Bangkok and northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province during the ASEAN Summit in November.