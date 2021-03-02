 
06/03/2021 12:08:00 (GMT +7)

ASEM

13th Asia-Europe Meeting delayed to late 2021icon
13th Asia-Europe Meeting delayed to late 2021

Cambodia has again delayed the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to the fourth quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Deputy FM highlights growing cooperation in ASEM

Deputy FM highlights growing cooperation in ASEM

Vietnam, proactive and responsible member of ASEM

Vietnam, proactive and responsible member of ASEM

Vietnam shows active contributions to global issues through ASEM meetingicon

Vietnam shows active contributions to global issues through ASEM meeting

POLITICS
19/12/2019
The Vietnamese delegation’s active participation at the recent 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting highlighted the country’s reputation and responsible contributions to important regional and global multilateral issues, an official has said.
Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperationicon

Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperation

POLITICS
17/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help ASEM enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.
Vietnam, Cambodia hold sixth political consultationicon

Vietnam, Cambodia hold sixth political consultation

POLITICS
19/07/2019
The sixth political consultation between Vietnam and Cambodia was held in Phnom Penh on July 18.
PM talks to Japanese media on Japan visit, G20 Summit attendanceicon

PM talks to Japanese media on Japan visit, G20 Summit attendance

POLITICS
28/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has granted an interview to Japanese media on the occasion of his Japan visit and participation in the 14th G20 Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from June 27 to July 1.
Thủ tướng: VN luôn coi trọng ASEMicon

Thủ tướng: VN luôn coi trọng ASEM

Chính trị
15/07/2016
Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc phát biểu tại Hội nghị cấp cao Á - Âu lần thứ 11 (ASEM 11) tại thủ đô Mông Cổ.
Hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế: Cơ hội và thách thức tăng trưởngicon

Hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế: Cơ hội và thách thức tăng trưởng

Kinh Doanh
20/03/2015
Việc hội nhập của Việt Nam vào nền kinh tế thế giới trong thời gian qua đã thúc đẩy hoạt động xuất khẩu, thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, góp phần không nhỏ vào tăng trưởng kinh tế.
 
 
