ASEM
tin tức về ASEM mới nhất
icon
Cambodia has again delayed the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to the fourth quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
19/12/2019
The Vietnamese delegation’s active participation at the recent 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting highlighted the country’s reputation and responsible contributions to important regional and global multilateral issues, an official has said.
17/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help ASEM enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.
19/07/2019
The sixth political consultation between Vietnam and Cambodia was held in Phnom Penh on July 18.
28/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has granted an interview to Japanese media on the occasion of his Japan visit and participation in the 14th G20 Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from June 27 to July 1.
15/07/2016
Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc phát biểu tại Hội nghị cấp cao Á - Âu lần thứ 11 (ASEM 11) tại thủ đô Mông Cổ.
20/03/2015
Việc hội nhập của Việt Nam vào nền kinh tế thế giới trong thời gian qua đã thúc đẩy hoạt động xuất khẩu, thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, góp phần không nhỏ vào tăng trưởng kinh tế.