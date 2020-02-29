asia news
tin tức về asia news mới nhất
icon
At least 10,000 people used the chatrooms, with some paying up to $1,200 (£1,000) for access.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020
Larry Tesler was responsible for many of the innovations that made personal computing accessible.
icon SOCIETY
20/02/2020
Officials say the container came off its hinges after one of the wheels of the truck had a puncture.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
The world's third largest economy was hit by a sales tax rise, a destructive typhoon and weak global demand.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Dozens of women were made to remove their knickers to prove they were not menstruating.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020
A US firm claims the service it offers saves more than a tonne of carbon, after a pilot study.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Global pharmaceutical companies may not see enough profitability from developing a Covid-19 vaccine.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
The World Health Organization says it is "not seeing a dramatic increase" in cases outside China.
icon SOCIETY
11/02/2020
What are the differences between coronavirus and flu, and can coronavirus be transmitted sexually?
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
Shoppers put up barricades as a Thai soldier aimed at victims' heads on a 16-hour rampage.
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
Record rains bring travel chaos but also put out wildfires and replenish supplies in drought-hit areas.
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
Some 908 people have now died in China - but the number of new infections has stabilised.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The baby in Wuhan may have contracted the virus in the womb, or immediately after birth.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/02/2020
Scientists have told the BBC that after grappling behind closed doors they are close to an announcement.
icon BUSINESS
06/02/2020
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific wants staff to take three weeks leave to help cope with Coronavirus.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020
Olympic organisers are "seriously concerned" about the spread of coronavirus and the impact it could have on the Tokyo Games.
icon SOCIETY
05/02/2020
Experts say China's recent measures have created a chance to stop the virus becoming a global crisis.