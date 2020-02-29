Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
asia news

tin tức về asia news mới nhất

Cho Ju-bin: South Korea chatroom sex abuse suspect named after outcryicon
SOCIETY16 giờ trước0

Cho Ju-bin: South Korea chatroom sex abuse suspect named after outcry

At least 10,000 people used the chatrooms, with some paying up to $1,200 (£1,000) for access.

 
Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister is named PM

Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister is named PM

icon29/02/20200
Brazil: Murder rate spikes in Ceará state as police strike

Brazil: Murder rate spikes in Ceará state as police strike

icon25/02/20200
BTS ask fans to avoid their shows over coronavirus fearsicon

BTS ask fans to avoid their shows over coronavirus fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020

The band's upcoming shows will be taped without an audience after the virus spreads to Korea.

Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74icon

Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

Larry Tesler was responsible for many of the innovations that made personal computing accessible.

Container slides off truck killing 19 in India freak accidenticon

Container slides off truck killing 19 in India freak accident

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

Officials say the container came off its hinges after one of the wheels of the truck had a puncture.

Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014icon

Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The world's third largest economy was hit by a sales tax rise, a destructive typhoon and weak global demand.

'Period-shaming' Indian college forces students to strip to underwearicon

'Period-shaming' Indian college forces students to strip to underwear

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Dozens of women were made to remove their knickers to prove they were not menstruating.

Human compost funerals 'better for environment'icon

Human compost funerals 'better for environment'

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020

A US firm claims the service it offers saves more than a tonne of carbon, after a pilot study.

Coronavirus: Will someone develop a vaccine?icon

Coronavirus: Will someone develop a vaccine?

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

Global pharmaceutical companies may not see enough profitability from developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus: No change in outbreak despite China spike, WHO saysicon

Coronavirus: No change in outbreak despite China spike, WHO says

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

The World Health Organization says it is "not seeing a dramatic increase" in cases outside China.

Coronavirus: Can you get it more than once? And other questionsicon

Coronavirus: Can you get it more than once? And other questions

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

What are the differences between coronavirus and flu, and can coronavirus be transmitted sexually?

Thailand shooting: Survivors recall ordeal of gun rampageicon

Thailand shooting: Survivors recall ordeal of gun rampage

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Shoppers put up barricades as a Thai soldier aimed at victims' heads on a 16-hour rampage.

Sydney rains: Record rainfall brings flooding and douses firesicon

Sydney rains: Record rainfall brings flooding and douses fires

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Record rains bring travel chaos but also put out wildfires and replenish supplies in drought-hit areas.

Coronavirus claims 97 lives in one day - but number of infections stabilisesicon

Coronavirus claims 97 lives in one day - but number of infections stabilises

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Some 908 people have now died in China - but the number of new infections has stabilised.

Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virusicon

Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The baby in Wuhan may have contracted the virus in the womb, or immediately after birth.

How the new coronavirus will finally get a proper nameicon

How the new coronavirus will finally get a proper name

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/02/2020

Scientists have told the BBC that after grappling behind closed doors they are close to an announcement.

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leaveicon

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific wants staff to take three weeks leave to help cope with Coronavirus.

Tokyo 2020: Olympic organisers 'seriously concerned' by coronavirus spreadicon

Tokyo 2020: Olympic organisers 'seriously concerned' by coronavirus spread

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020

Olympic organisers are "seriously concerned" about the spread of coronavirus and the impact it could have on the Tokyo Games.

Coronavirus: Window of opportunity to act, World Health Organization saysicon

Coronavirus: Window of opportunity to act, World Health Organization says

SOCIETY
05/02/2020

Experts say China's recent measures have created a chance to stop the virus becoming a global crisis.

 
 
