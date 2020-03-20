Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:32:47 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Asia

tin tức về Asia mới nhất

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teamsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams

Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

 
Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases

icon19/03/20200
Japan’s ancient way to save the planet

Japan’s ancient way to save the planet

icon09/03/20200
Oil plunges in Asia as producers start price waricon

Oil plunges in Asia as producers start price war

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

Failure of oil cartel Opec and ally Russia to agree to supply cuts has seen prices crash around 30%.

Robust growth predicted for Vietnam’s power sector despite near-term headwindsicon

Robust growth predicted for Vietnam’s power sector despite near-term headwinds

FEATURE
04/03/2020

Fitch Solutions predicted power consumption in Vietnam to grow by an annual average of 6.5% between 2020 and 2029, which still remains one of the fastest growth rates in Asia.

Flights from nCoV-affected areas to Vietnam suspendedicon

Flights from nCoV-affected areas to Vietnam suspended

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) has asked airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.

Hanoi is cheapest destination for backpacking escape in Asia: Insurericon

Hanoi is cheapest destination for backpacking escape in Asia: Insurer

TRAVEL
10/01/2020

If the budget is key, Hanoi is a must-see in Asia offering the best value.

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019icon

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019

TRAVEL
28/12/2019

Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.

Hanoi ranks second in top 10 honeymoon cities in Asiaicon

Hanoi ranks second in top 10 honeymoon cities in Asia

TRAVEL
29/11/2019

The magazine described the city as a “great place to get away for a romantic trip, experience Vietnamese culture, learn about their history, and have some delicious food.”

Vietnam’s role in reshaping Asian supply chains is growing: HSBCicon

Vietnam’s role in reshaping Asian supply chains is growing: HSBC

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

While the recent trade tensions have merely accelerated the movement of supply chains to Vietnam, they were not the trigger.

Dance Dance Asia to kick off in Hanoi this weekicon

Dance Dance Asia to kick off in Hanoi this week

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/10/2019

After the show, the dancers and musicians will continue their tour in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hoi An – convergence of quintessence and cultureicon

Hoi An – convergence of quintessence and culture

VIDEO
16/10/2019

The ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam has been honoured as "Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination" at the 26th World Travel Awards for the first time.

Japan launches major search operation after deadly typhoon kills dozensicon

Japan launches major search operation after deadly typhoon kills dozens

SOCIETY
15/10/2019

A major search and rescue operation is underway in Japan after deadly Typhoon Hagibis brought widespread flooding and landslides, destroying buildings and leaving dozens dead.

Vietnam named Asia’s Leading Destination for second year in rowicon

Vietnam named Asia’s Leading Destination for second year in row

VIDEO
15/10/2019

Vietnam has been honored with four important prizes, including Asia’s Leading Destination, by the 26th World Travel Awards (WTA).

Vietnam to top Asia auto sales amid fall of biggest marketsicon

Vietnam to top Asia auto sales amid fall of biggest markets

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

The rising vehicle imports are posing huge competitive pressure on domestically-produced vehicles.

Quach Thi Lan named as winner of 400m event at ASIAD 2018icon

Quach Thi Lan named as winner of 400m event at ASIAD 2018

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/07/2019

Vietnamese runner Quach Thi Lan has awarded a gold medal for the women's 400m hurdles event at ASIAD 2018 following first-place finisher Kemi Adekoya testing positive for a banned substance.

U23 Việt Nam hành động bất ngờ, Đỗ Hùng Dũng ấm lòng quê nhàicon

U23 Việt Nam hành động bất ngờ, Đỗ Hùng Dũng ấm lòng quê nhà

Bóng đá Việt Nam
24/08/2018

Ngay sau khi tiếng còi kết thúc trận đấu giữa U23 Việt Nam và U23 Bahrain vang lên, Công Phượng và các đồng đội tiến về khán đài B, cùng hoà nhịp với các CĐV trong điệu ăn mừng Viking quen thuộc.

Ông Hải “lơ”: “Công Phượng chơi tỉnh hơn, Quang Hải không có gì để khen”icon

Ông Hải “lơ”: “Công Phượng chơi tỉnh hơn, Quang Hải không có gì để khen”

Bóng đá Việt Nam
04/08/2018

Theo HLV kỳ cựu Lê Thuỵ Hải, Công Phượng là điểm sáng nhất trận đấu tối qua với U23 Palestine, tuy nhiên những ngôi sao khác như Quang Hải, Xuân Trường, lại chưa đạt yêu cầu.

Minh Vương dùng tuyệt chiêu cầu mây khiến thầy Park "lác" mắticon

Minh Vương dùng tuyệt chiêu cầu mây khiến thầy Park "lác" mắt

Bóng đá Việt Nam
25/07/2018

Tiền vệ CLB HAGL Minh Vương biểu diễn những pha móc bóng đẹp mắt khiến HLV Park Hang Seo hết lời khen ngợi, trong một bài tập giống như môn cầu mây ở Olympic Việt Nam chiều nay.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 