Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
BUSINESS
09/03/2020
Failure of oil cartel Opec and ally Russia to agree to supply cuts has seen prices crash around 30%.
FEATURE
04/03/2020
Fitch Solutions predicted power consumption in Vietnam to grow by an annual average of 6.5% between 2020 and 2029, which still remains one of the fastest growth rates in Asia.
SOCIETY
30/01/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) has asked airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.
TRAVEL
10/01/2020
If the budget is key, Hanoi is a must-see in Asia offering the best value.
TRAVEL
28/12/2019
Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.
TRAVEL
29/11/2019
The magazine described the city as a “great place to get away for a romantic trip, experience Vietnamese culture, learn about their history, and have some delicious food.”
BUSINESS
18/11/2019
While the recent trade tensions have merely accelerated the movement of supply chains to Vietnam, they were not the trigger.
VIDEO
16/10/2019
The ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam has been honoured as "Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination" at the 26th World Travel Awards for the first time.
SOCIETY
15/10/2019
A major search and rescue operation is underway in Japan after deadly Typhoon Hagibis brought widespread flooding and landslides, destroying buildings and leaving dozens dead.
VIDEO
15/10/2019
Vietnam has been honored with four important prizes, including Asia’s Leading Destination, by the 26th World Travel Awards (WTA).
BUSINESS
07/10/2019
The rising vehicle imports are posing huge competitive pressure on domestically-produced vehicles.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/07/2019
Vietnamese runner Quach Thi Lan has awarded a gold medal for the women's 400m hurdles event at ASIAD 2018 following first-place finisher Kemi Adekoya testing positive for a banned substance.
Bóng đá Việt Nam
24/08/2018
Ngay sau khi tiếng còi kết thúc trận đấu giữa U23 Việt Nam và U23 Bahrain vang lên, Công Phượng và các đồng đội tiến về khán đài B, cùng hoà nhịp với các CĐV trong điệu ăn mừng Viking quen thuộc.
Bóng đá Việt Nam
04/08/2018
Theo HLV kỳ cựu Lê Thuỵ Hải, Công Phượng là điểm sáng nhất trận đấu tối qua với U23 Palestine, tuy nhiên những ngôi sao khác như Quang Hải, Xuân Trường, lại chưa đạt yêu cầu.
Bóng đá Việt Nam
25/07/2018
Tiền vệ CLB HAGL Minh Vương biểu diễn những pha móc bóng đẹp mắt khiến HLV Park Hang Seo hết lời khen ngợi, trong một bài tập giống như môn cầu mây ở Olympic Việt Nam chiều nay.