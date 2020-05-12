asian development bank
Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.
icon BUSINESS
03/04/2020
Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.
icon BUSINESS
26/03/2020
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...
icon BUSINESS
26/02/2020
As Vietnam is estimated to need an average of US$210 billion for infrastructure per year through 2030 to meet its development targets, an ADB expert suggested the country should adopt new approaches to get the huge capital.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020
Renewable energy has emerged as one of the most preferred sectors for investment in Vietnam,but the development of such projects has been hampered by a number of challenges, according to a survey by Grant Thornton,
icon BUSINESS
04/02/2020
The Vietnamese economy has grown by 7.02 per cent in 2019, and is expected to maintain this growth momentum into 2020.
icon BUSINESS
29/01/2020
The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.
icon BUSINESS
03/12/2019
Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) by its Board of Governors.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
An expert at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recommended several ways to help transform HCMC into a financial center.
icon SOCIETY
07/11/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).
icon BUSINESS
20/08/2019
The knowledge sharing and technical assistance project for agriculture was launched in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on August 19 with the debut of a public-private partnership (PPP) group for the project.
icon SOCIETY
07/07/2019
The People’s Committee of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Council add the urban railway project No 3 to the list of projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans from foreign donors.