asian development bank

tin tức về asian development bank mới nhất

Modest inflation expected for 2020
BUSINESS12/05/20200

Modest inflation expected for 2020

Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.

 
Ensuring greater economic triumphs

Ensuring greater economic triumphs

icon04/05/20200
Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic

Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic

icon24/04/20200
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB

Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB

BUSINESS
03/04/2020

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market

COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market

BUSINESS
26/03/2020

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...

Vietnam needs new approaches to fund development: ADB expert

Vietnam needs new approaches to fund development: ADB expert

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

As Vietnam is estimated to need an average of US$210 billion for infrastructure per year through 2030 to meet its development targets, an ADB expert suggested the country should adopt new approaches to get the huge capital.

Challenges hinder development of renewable energy

Challenges hinder development of renewable energy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Renewable energy has emerged as one of the most preferred sectors for investment in Vietnam,but the development of such projects has been hampered by a number of challenges,  according to a survey by Grant Thornton, 

Extracting the maximum value from business performances

Extracting the maximum value from business performances

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

The Vietnamese economy has grown by 7.02 per cent in 2019, and is expected to maintain this growth momentum into 2020.

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.

Asian Development Bank to have new president

Asian Development Bank to have new president

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) by its Board of Governors.

ADB expert identifies ways to make HCMC a financial hub

ADB expert identifies ways to make HCMC a financial hub

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

An expert at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recommended several ways to help transform HCMC into a financial center.

HCM City's climate to worsen by 2050

HCM City’s climate to worsen by 2050

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

First PPP agricultural project launched in Hau Giang

First PPP agricultural project launched in Hau Giang

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

The knowledge sharing and technical assistance project for agriculture was launched in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on August 19 with the debut of a public-private partnership (PPP) group for the project.

Hanoi seeks to fund urban railway project with ODA, preferential loans

Hanoi seeks to fund urban railway project with ODA, preferential loans

SOCIETY
07/07/2019

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Council add the urban railway project No 3 to the list of projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans from foreign donors.

 
 
